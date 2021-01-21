UMHB men knock off Hardin-Simmons
ABILENE — Mary Hardin-Baylor roared out of the gates to start the second half, putting together a 23-9 run to grab the lead for good in a 77-67 victory over Hardin-Simmons on Thursday night.
The Crusaders (6-3, 3-0 American Southwest Conference) trailed 37-30 at halftime before using their big run to turn the tables on the Cowboys (8-4, 3-2). UMHB went up by 12 on a Byrale Carter jump shot with 7:38 remaining and, after HSU got within four points with 3:50 left, surged again down the stretch to put the game away.
Carter, a senior playing in his first game this season after using all of last season and the offseason to rehab from a wrist injury, had a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Aedan Welch added 16 points, Carson Hammond 14, Josiah Johnson 13 and Ty Prince 10 for the Crusaders, who made 10 3-pointers and shot 48 percent (26-of-54) from the field.
Aidan Walsh had 16 points to lead four players in double figures for the Cowboys.
UMHB remains in Abilene to face McMurry on Saturday.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 77,
Hardin-Simmons 67
UMHB (6-3, 3-0)
Prince 5-6 0-0 10, Reaves 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 6-10 6-10 19, Johnson 2-9 7-9 13, Richardson 1-4 0-0 3, Hammond 5-13 2-2 14, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Welch 6-7 0-0 16, Ollison 1-4 0-0 2, Hearne 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 15-21 77.
HARDIN-SIMMONS (8-4, 3-2)
Quinn 5-12 0-0 11, Chambliss 2-6 2-6 6, Walsh 6-10 1-2 16, Brennon 3-12 0-0 7, Cobb 3-10 2-4 10, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 3-5 3-4 10, Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Vicente 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-3 0-2 2, Woolridge 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 24-65 10-20 67.
Halftime—Hardin-Simmons 37-30. 3-Point Goals—UMHB 10-26 (Welch 4-5, Johnson 2-6, Hammond 2-9, Carter 1-1, Richardson 1-4, Ollison 0-1), Hardin-Simmons 9-22 (Walsh 3-6, Cobb 2-9, Hunter 1-1, Jones 1-1, Brennon 1-2, Quinn 1-3). Fouled Out—Prince. Rebounds—UMHB 39 (Carter 10), Hardin-Simmons 39 (Quinn 9). Assists—UMHB 14 (Hammond 4), Hardin-Simmons 15 (Quinn, Walsh 4). Total Fouls—UMHB 18, Hardin-Simmons 20.
UMHB women fall to Hardin-Simmons
ABILENE — Hardin-Simmons surged into the lead just before halftime and never trailed again on its way to a 68-55 victory over Mary Hardin-Baylor on Thursday night.
UMHB (6-3, 2-2 American Southwest Conference) was up 33-29 with 3:02 left in the second quarter but didn’t score again before intermission. The Cowgirls (7-3, 2-2) used a 7-0 run to take a 36-33 lead into the break and opened the second half with a 14-6 burst to push the gap to double digits.
Hannah Eggleston had 10 points and was the only player in double figures for the Lady Crusaders, who were just 5-of-12 from the free throw line and committed 16 turnovers.
Brittany Schnabel scored a game-high 20 points for HSU, and Parris Parmer had 15. Hallie Edmonson added 12, and Kaitlyn Ellison finished with 10.
UMHB continues ASC action Saturday afternoon in Abilene against McMurry.
Hardin-Simmons 68,
Mary Hardin-Baylor 55
UMHB (6-3, 2-2)
Eggleston 5-8 0-1 10, Jones 3-11 1-2 7, McLeod 2-7 1-2 5, Elliott 2-6 1-1 5, Benton 0-5 0-0 0, McCoy 3-5 2-3 8, Champion 0-1 0-0 0, Bonilla 1-2 0-0 3, Martin 4-7 0-1 9, Faux 1-2 0-0 2, K.Kollmorgen 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Hinton 2-2 0-0 6, T.Kollmorgen 0-3 0-2 0. Totals 23-61 5-12 55.
HARDIN-SIMMONS (7-3, 2-2)
Burke 0-0 2-2 2, Ellis 5-11 0-0 10, Edmonson 5-16 1-1 12, Schnabel 6-15 4-4 20, Tatum 3-9 0-0 7, Parmer 6-13 0-0 15, Hartman 0-0 0-0 0, Blizzard 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 25-69 9-9 68.
UMHB 19 14 12 10 — 55
Hardin-Simmons 17 19 18 14 — 68
3-Point Goals—UMHB 4-13 (Hinton 2-2, Bonilla 1-1, Martin 1-2, McLeod 0-1, Faux 0-1, Elliott 0-2, Benton 0-4), Hardin-Simmons 9-21 (Schnabel 4-7, Parmer 3-5, tatum 1-3, Edmonson 1-6). Fouled Out—none. Rebounds—UMHB 44 (Jones 9), Hardin-Simmons 42 (Parmer 8). Assists—UMHB 12 (McLeod 4), Hardin-Simmons 16 (Schnabel 5). Total Fouls—UMHB 17, Hardin-Simmons 10.