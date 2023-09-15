KILLEEN — Locked in an exchange of haymakers against Killeen Shoemaker, Lake Belton stood firm and landed the punches it needed late, finishing touches so to speak after a week spent emphasizing closing out such encounters.
New Texas Tech commit Micah Hudson had team highs of 139 yards receiving and 78 rushing, and the Broncos defense allowed one second-half touchdown during an important victory in the early stages of District 4-5A-I action, 44-35, on Friday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.
“We talked all week about finish, finish, finish. That’s what it was about,” said Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope, whose team 8 days earlier had a 12-point lead canceled out by Red Oak in an eventual overtime loss. “Those kids, they are resilient. They are more resilient than coaches sometimes. They fought. They rose to the challenge and finished the game.”
Down by one after an electric first half, the Broncos (3-1, 1-1) went ahead 35-28 on Hudson’s 15-yard touchdown grab and Ryan Camacho’s 2-point run at 5:14 of the third quarter.
Shoemaker (2-2, 0-2), which was coming off a nine-point defeat versus defending league champion Midlothian, tied it at 35 with Jerrod Hicks’ 5-yard TD run — his third — four plays into the fourth.
The Broncos went ahead to stay on a 6-yard TD run by Cameron Hamilton. Lake’s defense, which held Shoemaker without points on three of four second-half drives, then forced the Grey Wolves to punt and the snap went over the punter’s head and out of the end zone for a safety.
From there, the Broncos ran out the remaining 3:57, mostly by handing off to Hudson, and sealed their bounce-back win.
“You know what? Man, that might be one of the biggest wins we’ve had. In fact, that’s probably the biggest win in Lake Belton history, right now. With what it meant, being 1-1 in district and still having everything in front of us,” Cope said.
Eli Mascarenas finished 14-of-17 for 286 yards and four touchdowns — two to Hudson and one each to Davion Peters (three catches, 115 yards), the sophomore who has at least one TD in all four games, and Cash Robin.
“Last week, we didn’t finish. This week we just had to work on finishing in the weight room, at practice, in the classroom. It’s the details,” Hudson said. “I was just trying to help out the team anyway I can. It was really just I have to go in, have heart and not back down. Just trusting the coaches, our teammates, trusting God, that’s really what helped us in this game.”
Hicks tallied 182 yards on 11 carries for Shoemaker, which rushed for 318 yards despite starter Brandon Brown exiting injured in the opening quarter. Malachi Jerome was 12-of-24 for 175 yards and two TDs.
“What we have to do is have a real short memory and get back to the drawing board, and we have to finish games out,” Shoemaker coach Toby Foreman said. “But, I’ll tell you what. I’m proud of my guys. They didn’t quit.”
The first half turned into a rousing rendition of tag, the explosive-play version, as the Broncos and Grey Wolves took turns gobbling up chunks of yardage.
Lake got sprinting first-quarter touchdowns from Peters (55 yards) and Hudson (57 yards), who each turned screen passes into long, speedy jaunts to the end zone to stake the Broncos to a 14-0 lead.
Shoemaker, which turned over the ball on downs in Broncos territory on its first two possessions but still closed the half with 356 total yards, entered the fray in a flurry, starting on the first play of the second quarter. That’s when Hicks scored on a 9-yard run to cut the deficit in half and kick-start a 21-point spree over 3½ minutes.
Following a Lake Belton punt, Hicks’ 88-yard TD burst up the middle tied it 14-all at 9:37 of the second.
The Grey Wolves were back in business after recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and took their first lead, 21-14, with Jerome’s 30-yard scoring pass to Johnathan Lahmann at 8:19.
The Broncos efficiently moved 65 yards to knot it at 21 on the fifth play of the drive with Mascarenas’ 15-yard keeper.
Shoemaker went back in front with an 11-play, 85-yard drive that chewed up 5 minutes and culminated with Maurice Starr’s 35-yard over-the-shoulder TD grab.
The Broncos had one final response in the half, traveling 61-yards — most on Hudson’s 43-yard reception — in 1:08 to get Robin’s toe-tapping 2-yard TD catch with 4 seconds to go. The point-after kick went wide and left Lake down 28-27 at the break.
LAKE BELTON 44, KILLEEN SHOEMAKER 35
Lake Belton 14 13 8 9 — 44
Shoemaker 0 28 0 7 — 35
LB — Davion Peters 55 pass from Eli Mascarenas (Tommy Stephens kick)
LB — Micah Hudson 57 pass from Mascarenas (Stephens kick)
Sho — Jerrod Hicks 9 run (Antonio Butler kick)
Sho — Hicks 88 run (Butler kick)
Sho — Johnathan Lahmann 30 pass from Malachi Jerome (Butler kick)
LB — Mascarenas 15 run (Stephens kick)
Sho — Maurice Starr 35 pass from Jerome (Butler kick)
LB — Cash Robin 2 pass from Mascarenas (kick failed)
LB — Hudson 15 pass from Mascarenas (Ryan Camacho run)
Sho — Hicks 5 run (Butler kick)
LB — Cameron Hamilton 6 run (Stephens kick)
LB — Safety (snap out of end zone)
TEAM STATISTICS
LB Sho
First downs 16 22
Rushes-yards 31-160 43-318
Passing yards 286 175
Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-17-0 12-24-0
Punts-average 3-41.3 0-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-45 8-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lake Belton: Hudson 11-78, Mascarenas 6-40, Hamilton 10-36, Ryan Camacho 2-12, team 2-(-6); Shoemaker: Hicks 11-182, Jerome 8-53, X’Zavion Smith 13-43, Brandon Bown Jr. 5-28, Isaiah Butler-Tanner 3-9, Tyrieke Wade 1-3, Willie Thomas 1-1, Kmare Balfour 1-(-1).
PASSING — Lake Belton: Mascarenas 13-17-0-286; Shoemaker: Jerome 12-24-0-175.
RECEIVING — Lake Belton: Hudson 6-139, Peters 3-115, Kellen Scarborough 2-20, Robin 2-12; Shoemaker: Starr 2-69, Lahmann 2-41, Wade 3-25, Brenden Logan 1-18, Butler-Tanner 2-17, Balfour 1-4, Hicks 1-1.