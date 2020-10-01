Taking into account the secondary’s alignment prior to the snap and as the play developed, Humberto Arizmendi knew he put a little too much air under the throw and told head coach Scott Stewart exactly that as he made his way to the bench while Longview and safety Tyree Hale celebrated an interception midway through the first quarter of Temple’s season opener last week.
In retrospect, that might’ve been the first sign that Arizmendi was going to be just fine as his first varsity start at quarterback for the Wildcats progressed.
“What I love about that kid is he subscribes to what we always talk about and he obviously listens. You have to have a short memory. Now, that’s easy to say. But, I was just proud of him for putting that into personification, because he didn’t blink,” Stewart said. “You just have to play through that.”
Arizmendi played through it to the tune of 21-of-28 passing, 213 yards, four touchdowns and a 1-0 record as the Wildcats topped the Lobos 40-13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
It was no doubt a debut to remember and a longtime coming for the 6-foot-1, 180-pound right-hander, who quietly ascended Temple’s depth chart step by step. He hit a few obstacles along the way during three seasons of sub-varsity duty but rarely, if at all, took his sights off the top prize.
“It’s always been a goal, really, since I first got to high school,” Arizmendi said of becoming Temple’s starting QB. “Sophomore year, I had a rough year that year and I kind of questioned what I wanted. Then, as junior, the only thing I thought about was growing as a quarterback — seeing the field better, not being narrowed in on one thing. I took advantage of the opportunity on JV.”
Given the chance to make a closing statement at the end of a conversation Tuesday revolving around his standout performance, Arizmendi could’ve chosen to maybe boast a bit or deliver a plug for his highlight reel.
Instead, the mild-mannered senior — who said one of his top priorities is to make sure his fellow Wildcats know that he’ll always be there for them — parceled out the credit to others and chose a much more modest route.
“I’m not really an interesting person,” he said. “I just play football.”
It just so happens the way in which Arizmendi plays football is what resonates with everyone else around him, which, actually, is pretty interesting.
“All you have to know about Humberto Arizmendi is that he hadn’t played a varsity snap and his teammates elected him captain (before the opener). What else needs to be said?” Stewart said. “I mean, that tells you about his character. That tells you about his heart. That tells you about what his teammates think about him.”
It was those teammates last Friday who provided Arizmendi with a line of support when the interception just 8 minutes into the opener could’ve derailed the evening.
“A bunch of my teammates were telling me to keep my head up and go back out there and do my thing,” said Arizmendi, who was born and raised in Temple, attending Western Hills Elementary and Bonham Middle School. “They really helped me a lot because I was very mad at myself that I did that. But everybody was bringing me back up.
“Everybody is so bonded and I feel like that when everyone is so bonded, you’ll do anything for them. At Temple, nothing is more important than family and it becomes your main focus.”
And, Arizmendi’s been focused on football for a while.
He tried baseball when he was 5 years old, but the only memory Arizmendi has of that endeavor is of the instance he headed for third base instead of first after knocking the ball off the tee.
Needless to say, that was his only season on the diamond.
Four years later, Arizmendi’s dad asked him if he wanted to play football. The youngster’s answer was yes.
“I liked, I guess, just the physicality of it and then having the joy of scoring touchdowns and people just cheering for you,” Arizmendi said.
He isn’t sure why the coaches back then placed him at quarterback, conceding, “I guess it was because I could throw.”
That still remains the case. Circle back to a few sequences during the season opener for reference.
Down 13-10 at the start of the third quarter, Arizmendi orchestrated a drive on which he went 6-for-6, including a 10-yard touchdown to AJ McDuffy in the back, right corner of the end zone.
Two possessions later, speedy running back Samari Howard slipped wide open up the seam on a similar pattern to the one that went awry when Arizmendi through the interception. This time, the ball was delivered on time with the right trajectory for a 36-yard completion. On the next play, Arizmendi froze a defender with a pump fake that allowed Howard to run free down the right sideline and under a perfectly placed pass for another touchdown.
“It’s just all the hard work we’ve been putting in just getting used to that combination and bettering each other,” McDuffy said of how the offense found its rhythm in Game 1 — which followed an offseason with no spring practices, limited, voluntary workouts from June 8 through August and an abbreviated fall camp that included one scrimmage.
The work never ends, of course, with Temple on the road to take on Magnolia West (1-0) at 7 tonight at Mustang Stadium.
Arizmendi said he’d like to be more vocal at the line of scrimmage in his second start as well as find ways to be more elusive under pressure as a means to keep plays alive.
All in all, though, “I feel more comfortable now that I played my first varsity game,” he said.