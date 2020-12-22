TJ Johnson and his Belton teammates are trying to erase the perception other District 12-6A teams have of the Tigers.
“We’re considered the softest team in the district,” Johnson said. “We don’t want that anymore.”
As such, the usually stoic 6-foot-6 forward was full of emotion Tuesday afternoon while scoring 27 points to lead the Tigers to a 53-31 win over the Temple Wildcats at Wildcat Gym.
“We try to contain him as much as possible,” Temple coach Michael Thomas said. “But that’s a high IQ kid. You have to tip your hat to them, and we have to get back to the drawing board.”
Thomas felt trouble brewing early on, calling a timeout just 15 seconds into the district contest after Belton’s Kayden Downs drained a 3-pointer off the opening tip to give the Tigers a quick 3-0 lead.
Thomas said he called the timeout because he felt his guys let Downs hit the 3 and the game plan was “to not let (Downs and Johnson) get those looks. They score 90 percent of their points.”
After re-emphasizing the plan, the Wildcats had a competitive opening quarter, answering every basket by Belton (10-1, 1-0) and taking their only lead of the game when — after Johnson missed a 3 — the Wildcats got the rebound and Leon Hudson hit a jump shot for Temple’s 11-9 advantage with 1:26 left in the frame.
Johnson answered for the Tigers with a basket in the paint. Belton’s Luke Bramlett got a steal on the Wildcats’ ensuing possession, which led to a fast break basket by Seth Morgan to put the Tigers up 13-11.
After a string of missed shots by the Wildcats (2-7, 0-2), Johnson scored to make it 15-11 and finished the quarter with a block right before the buzzer, at which point he showed the first sign of emotion by letting out a short yell as he hovered over the player he just blocked.
Downs, who finished with 16 points, and Johnson continued Belton’s run by combining for the first eight points of the second quarter for the Tigers’ 23-11 lead, and Belton pulled ahead 30-14 by halftime.
“I think it (sparked us),” Johnson said of the block. “We’ve been working on being more physical and having more energy. The last couple of games, we’ve been kind of slow.”
To help get rid of the soft image, Johnson said Belton has had its JV players get more physical with the varsity during practice. It helped Tuesday, when the Wildcats took the same approach by tightly guarding the Tigers all afternoon and playing a physical style.
“They had a man in (TJ’s) face the whole time,” Belton coach Jason Fossett said. “They got physical. I thought we did a good job not turning the ball over and not giving them any breakaways.
“Offensively, I didn’t think we played particularly well, but we did a lot defensively to win the game.”
Thomas, who kept his Wildcats in a man-to-man defense most of the day to contain the Tigers’ 3-point shooting, noted the same thing.
“This may be the least points they’ve scored all year,” Thomas said of Belton. “So we kept them from scoring a lot, but we didn’t do a good job on offense with our shots. They kind of bait you into shots, but you have to knock them down.”
The Wildcats, who were led by Aundra Jackson’s 16 points, shot just under 25 percent overall while Belton made 42 percent of its shots.
“We get five days off, which is kind of a good thing,” Thomas said. “We can regroup a little bit. Everybody can look at themselves in the mirror and figure out what they need to do. But this one was on me. I didn’t do a good job preparing the guys.”