BELTON — Whenever music and laughter billow out from the Belton Tigers’ weight room or dressing area, chances are that Aaron Bain is at the center of it. The often energetic, upbeat junior — not to mention dance enthusiast — isn’t bashful when it comes to making his teammates smile and never misses an opportunity to increase the positive vibes surrounding his football squad.
While Bain isn’t the only one of Brett Sniffin’s players to spontaneously lead a post-practice party, the Belton head coach acknowledged that on a team filled with mostly quiet, keep-to-themselves athletes, Bain definitely stands out.
“He’s not as quiet as some of the kids on this team,” Sniffin said. “He’s a little bit more vocal, and he likes to dance when the music gets going. He’s fun to be around.”
Drawing a crowd has never been an issue for Bain, a 16-year-old who rarely blends into the background unnoticed. His desire for attention is one of the reasons he yearned to play high school football and stuck with the sport since the sixth grade.
Having every eye of a sold-out stadium crowd glued to his No. 6 jersey is more than welcomed by Bain.
“Being under the lights on Fridays is fun,” Bain said. “Even with stadiums at half-capacity, I’ve always thought the best part of football is being the one in the center of the attention and having everyone watching.”
As Belton’s third-leading tackler and team leader in interceptions, Bain often finds himself in that spotlight, with his name frequently announced over the speakers at Tiger Field. In his first full season as a starting defensive back, he has 26 tackles — most among members of the Tigers’ secondary — and is tied with fellow junior defensive back Trent West with two interceptions at the midway point of the year.
Improving the defense has been a top priority for Belton (2-3, 2-0 District 12-6A) since the first day of practice. The Tigers are yielding 27.4 points and 307.8 yards per game entering tonight’s contest at Bryan (2-1, 1-1), almost 10 points fewer than they were allowing at last year’s midway mark.
Bain credits experience and the willingness to adhere to coaching as the main factors in Belton’s improvement.
“Honestly, a lot of my positive numbers come from just being where the coaches want me to be,” he said. “The defense is designed to be successful. So if me and my teammates just stick to the plan, good things will happen. Our entire secondary has a lot of varsity experience from last year. We’re confident in what we can do and if we remain focused and mentally tough, then we’ll keep teams out of the end zone.”
Bain received his first taste of varsity football last season, and in a big way. While he didn’t start, Bain played several snaps in Belton’s opener against reigning Class 6A Division II state champion Austin Westlake. He doesn’t remember much about the game as far as details are concerned but said there is something he’ll never forget from that contest.
“I do remember getting put on my back a lot in that game,” he said with a chuckle. “I was really little. It was just fun to be out there, but I was really nervous. I got to make a couple of plays, but a lot of it’s just a blur.”
Bain missed the next three games because of an ankle injury and when he returned, he found himself in a new role for the Tigers. A broken collarbone forced one of Belton’s starting defensive backs to miss the remainder of last season, resulting in Bain’s quick promotion from varsity newcomer to sophomore starter.
“It was a little frantic, but I thought I did a pretty good job of getting ready for that moment and the games after that,” Bain said. “I did the best that I could, and I learned a lot over those games that has helped me this season.”
That experience paid dividends for Bain and the Tigers as he bulked up to 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds while also raising his football IQ over the summer. Belton frequently relies on its secondary to get the defense in the right position. With 11 varsity games under his belt — and at least 15 more left in his high school career — Bain should only get better and continue helping be the brains of the defense, according to coach.
“He’s an intelligent kid, and he plays his tail off,” Sniffin said of Bain, who aims to enter the fields of engineering and science after his graduation. “He does a lot of things well, and the hope is he continues to improve and becomes something really special. He’s already valuable for us, and he finds ways to make plays.”
And in between limiting running backs and receivers to minimal gains, Bain keeps working on his dance moves — which are anything but minimal.
“Hanging around, messing around, doing whatever — that’s me. I try to be high-energy all the time and put smiles on peoples’ faces,” Bain said. “Being high-energy comes pretty natural, so I’m always looking to make people laugh and just have a good time.”