CAMERON — Academy erased a seven-run deficit to send it into extra innings, scored three runs in the top of the eighth then held on through a tense bottom half of the frame in which Cameron Yoe left the bases loaded as the Bumblebees pulled out an 11-9 win Friday night in a matchup of the top two teams in District 19-3A at The Yards Of Cameron.
The Bees (23-2, 9-1), who trailed 8-1 after five innings, scored the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth on John Tomasek’s bloop single into shallow right where Yoe right fielder Armando Reyes collided with center fielder Jaidyn Sanchez as each made a play on the ball.
The collision allowed enough time for Lane Ward to score from first for Academy’s 9-8 lead, its first since the second inning. Following an Alex Lawton walk, Alex Hoffman provided the Bees with a little breathing room with a two-run double into shallow left.
As it turned out, Hoffman’s double provided the decisive runs.
In the bottom the eighth, Yoe’s Ryan Host was struck by a Tomasek pitch to get on base to start the frame and later scored on an error. The Yoemen (17-6-1, 8-2) also got singles from Marino Cardona, Bobby Borgas and Tyler Martin to load the bases, but Tomasek got Reyes to ground into a fielder’s choice to end things.
It marked Academy’s eighth straight win — a streak that began with a 3-2 victory over the Yoemen on March 29 — and gives it a straight path to the district title with two regular-season games remaining.
The Bees, who hold a one-game lead over the Yoemen, travel to Lexington on Tuesday and host Florence on Friday. Yoe hosts Rockdale on Tuesday.
The Yoemen used some small ball and precise defensive execution to build their early seven-run lead.
After Academy’s Darion Franklin led off the game with an infield single and later came around to score, Yoe responded in the second with Reyes’ RBI-walk and a Tracer Lopez run-scoring single to assume a 2-1 edge.
Yoe’s defense took over from there, throwing out five Academy base runners in the first five innings to thwart a couple of Bees rally attempts.
The Yoemen started to pull away with a six-run fifth in which they sent 10 batters to the plate, bunted four times and benefited from three Academy errors. Martin, Reyes and Dillan Akin had RBIs in the fifth, and Lopez — who finished 4-for-4 with four singles and a walk — had a single to left that led to Martin scoring on an ensuing errant throw to push his team’s lead to 8-1.
The Bees quickly came through with a big inning in the top of the sixth as they, too, sent 10 batters to the dish and got RBIs from Lawton, Kyler Smith and Zane Clark before Franklin capped the outburst with a long, two-run homer over the left-field fence that sent Academy’s fans to their feet in the visiting stands.
Franklin (2-for-5) was one of five Bees to finish with at least two hits, joining Lane Ward (3-for-5), Tomasek (two singles), Hoffman (2-for-3) and Smith (two singles) to pace Academy’s 13-hit attack.
Lopez led the way for Yoe on offense, and Borgas and Martin each had two hits. Tomasek got the win for the Bees in relief of Lawton, who gave up eight runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Landon Greene started on the mound for the Yoemen, giving up nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.