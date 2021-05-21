SAN ANTONIO — Academy’s Samuel Golovin and Jonathan Golovin began a gold medal-winning run when they were paired together in March, and they finished their spree of success in style Friday with a state championship in San Antonio.
The Golovin brothers — Samuel, a senior, and Jonathan, a junior — defeated Peaster’s Levi Weertman and Tanner Elliott 7-6(5), 6-4 in the Class 3A boys doubles final at Annemarie Tennis Center for the Bees’ first tennis state title in program history.
“It’s something we sought out to do ever since we started in the Academy program,” Samuel said. “Coach (Niki Morgan) had us write down our end goal at the beginning of the season. We worked hard to finish that goal, and we accomplished it. There’s a satisfaction when you’ve accomplished something that you sought out to do and you don’t have to fight for it anymore.”
The Golovins — who also helped lead Academy’s fall team tennis squad into the 4A state semifinals in November — met their target by going undefeated as a tandem during the spring, including district and regional championships along the way.
In San Antonio this week for the state tournament, they rolled through their quarterfinal matchup 6-1, 6-2 over Ingram Moore’s Dustin Pillatzke and Kaleb Force on Thursday morning then grinded out a three-set win, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, over Brock’s Timothy Hoffman and Will Harrah later in the afternoon.
“We started off strong, lost focus, but regained it, and became dominant in that last set,” Jonathan said of the semifinal match that went the distance.
Morgan said Friday’s final against the Peaster pair had its ups and downs but that ultimately the Golovins’ composure, chemistry and confidence gained through determination and a stable work ethic paved the way for their triumph.
“They worked together as a team and made adjustments along the way. I couldn’t be more proud,” said Morgan, who’s in her 13th season in charge. “It’s very satisfying as a coach because there is a lot of time and energy invested, and it’s great.”
After the final point, the Golovins shared the moment with a sizeable fan base that included their parents and siblings, friends, teammates, assistant tennis coach Trey Stewart, Academy principal Logan Chaney, athletic director Jared Hunt and youth pastor Brad Echols from First Baptist Belton.
“It was really fun. It happened exactly how I envisioned it,” Jonathan said. “It was pure joy.”
Also part of history this week was Gatesville’s Stormy Tatum, who was her program’s first state qualifier. Tatum, a junior, fell one win shy of a championship after dropping a 6-3, 6-4 result to Devine’s Brooke Runyan in the 4A girls singles final Friday.