Tonight’s Games
— Non-district —
LAKE BELTON at LEANDER ROUSE
Bible Memorial Stadium
2021 records: Lake Belton Broncos 9-0; Rouse Raiders 11-2
Broncos to watch: QB Connor Crews, WR Micah Hudson, DB Javeon Wilcox, RB Tristan Robin, TE Christian Kunz, LB Connor Brennan, CB Ty Legg.
Raiders to watch: QB Mason Shorb, RB Justin Cannon, OL Alex Deville, LB Jace Mann, LB Zachary LaCombe, DL Nico Fisher, OL Travis Bartz.
Note: After going 18-1 while playing an independent schedule its first two years, Lake Belton is ready for its first pursuit of a playoff berth. But first, the Broncos will prep with a pair of non-district games, starting with tonight’s matchup against Rouse, which won 21 games the last two years and reached the regional semifinals last season. The Raiders return Shorb, a UTSA commitment who threw for 3,813 yards and 49 TDs last year, as well as 10 starters on defense. Crews passed for 1,797 yards and 16 TDs last season while also rushing for nine scores for Lake Belton. “They’re going to be formidable,” Broncos head coach Brian Cope said of Rouse. “It’ll be a great test and a great atmosphere, so we’re really looking forward to the opportunity. We’re going to learn a lot about ourselves and figure out where we need to improve.”
PFLUGERVILLE HENDRICKSON at BELTON
Tiger Field
2021 records: Hendrickson Hawks 4-6; Belton Tigers 6-5
Hawks to watch: QB Joseph Rodriguez, WR DJ Pinkerton, LB Tony Brown, DB Spencer Distefano, OL Cash Deibert, DL Brayden Durocher.
Tigers to watch: QB Ty Brown, RB/WR Slade LeBlanc, RB LJ Underwood, LB Donovan Thompson, DB Alton McCallum, WR Garrett Oliveira, OL Zach Erickson.
Note: The Tigers come into the season brimming with confidence after earning a playoff berth last fall, their first in three years. Belton makes the drop from Class 6A into District 11-5A-II, where it will more closely match up with schools of a similar size. The Tigers bring back a lot of experience on offense including, Brown (1,604 passing yards, 19 TDs), LeBlanc (596 yards from scrimmage) and Underwood, who is back after a knee injury cut his junior year short. Hendrickson returns Rodriguez (1,142 yards passing, 10 TDs) as well as his top two targets and will look to improve on the 18 points per game it put up last season.
FREDERICKSBURG at SALADO
Eagle Stadium
2021 records: Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies 9-5; Salado Eagles 7-4
Battlin’ Billies to watch: RB Jesse Leija, LB Gary Seidenberger, WR Sam Seidenberger, OL Colton Akin, DL Logan McCarver, DB Cristobal Neri.
Eagles to watch: QB Luke Law, DB Drew Bird, WR Seth Revis, OL Dray McClane, QB Kase Maedgen, DB Darius Wilson, LB Dusty Rhiddlehoover.
Note: Tom Westerberg, who led Allen to four state championships at the Class 6A level, makes his debut as Salado’s head coach. The Eagles’ most noticeable difference will be on the offensive side of the ball, where Law will be the trigger man in their new spread attack after Salado spent several years operating out of the slot-T. The Billies can rely on Leija, who rushed for 1,268 yards last season in their run to the playoffs’ fourth round.
GATESVILLE at TAYLOR
Taylor Stadium
2021 records: Gatesville Hornets 4-7; Taylor Ducks 3-7
Hornets to watch: WR Trevor Smith, WR Aydan Necessary, OL Lucas Garcia, WR/DB Sean Aguilar, DB Lawson Mooney, LB Thiele Alvarado, DB Kason Herbelin.
Ducks to watch: WR/DB Jarvis Anderson, QB Josh Mikulencak, LB Jackson Meller, DB Ryan Valdez, DL Matthew Chester.
Note: Gatesville plays its first game under the direction of new head coach Aaron Hunter. He has some experienced players — Mooney, Alvarado, Herbelin and Aguilar — to lead the defense until the offense gets up to speed. Anderson is the Ducks’ biggest playmaker, coming off a season in which he had 501 yards rushing and 380 receiving to go with 33 tackles and three interceptions.
LLANO at JARRELL
Cougar Field
2021 records: Llano Yellowjackets 8-3; Jarrell Cougars 2-8
Yellowjackets to watch: LB Hayden Manahan, QB Briggs Green, WR/DB Sam Sueltenfuss, OL Ross Edwards, RB Carson Kuykendall.
Cougars to watch: QB Andrew Knebel, LB Ethan Martone, DB Jalani Price, RB JaMarion Nibblett, DB Jacques Spradley.
Note: Now in his second year in charge, Jarrell head coach Marty Murr expects his team to continue to improve as it keeps getting more familiar with the spread system, of which Knebel (1,793 passing yards, 22 TDs) showed good command last year. Llano returns nine starters on each side of the ball from last year’s second-round playoff team.
BURTON at HOLLAND
Hornet Field
2021 records: Burton Panthers 5-9; Holland Hornets 10-3
Panthers to watch: QB/DB Vicente Veliz, WR/DB Tanner Gore, RB/DB Peirson Speiss, TE/DL Carson Lauter.
Hornets to watch: RB Christian Michalek, DL Colton Cargill, QB Desi Cantu, OL Tre’vay Brown, WR Trey Grinnan.
Note: The Hornets held opponents to an area-best 222 yards per game last year and return most of their experience up front from a team that advanced to third round of the playoffs for the second time in three years. Burton brings back the majority of its skill guys from a team that made the regional finals after having to forfeit seven regular-season games last fall.
ROGERS at ACADEMY
John Glover Stadium
2021 records: Rogers Eagles 7-4; Academy Bumblebees 11-2
Eagles to watch: OL/LB Gavin Bennett, QB Cooper Sisneroz, OL/DL Jackson Dolgener, RB/DB Garrett Wolfe, RB/LB Brice Lisenbe.
Bumblebees to watch: QB Kasey Mraz, WR Scout Brazeal, LB Lane Ward, OL Caden Berry, DB Alex Lawton.
Note: Expect plenty of fans to pour into John Glover Stadium tonight. This rivalry matchup — one of the more anticipated season openers every year — has run uninterrupted since 1960. Rogers leads the overall series 66-22-2 but Academy has won the previous two encounters. Both were playoff qualifiers in 2021 and are led by experienced head coaches in Rogers’ Charlie Roten and Academy’s Chris Lancaster.
CAMERON YOE at LAGO VISTA
Lago Vista Stadium
2021 records: Cameron Yoe Yoemen 4-7; Lago Vista Vikings 10-4
Yoemen to watch: QB Braylan Drake WR/DB Trayjen Wilcox, WR/DB Kason Goolsby, WR/DB Ja’Quorius Hardman, LB/RB Landen Greene, DL Keshon Johnson.
Vikings to watch: QB Bowen Stobb, WR/DB Ethan Helton, DL David Garcia, DL Aiden Stojanik,
Note: This will be the first start at QB for the junior Drake, who was the backup last season. Wilcox and Goolsby will be counted on for production on both sides of the ball. The Vikings were 3A-I state semifinalists last season before moving up to 4A-II in 2022.
ROCKDALE at TEAGUE
Lion Stadium
2021 records: Rockdale Tigers 5-6; Teague Lions 4-7
Tigers to watch: WR Robert Owens, QB Blaydn Barcak, LB Cruz San Miguel, OL/DL Lane Rickman, LB Cade Pantaleon.
Lions to watch: LB Korey Silar, OL/DL Hayden Lummus, LB Dax Linscomb, WR Jehmel Rice, RB E’maje Holmes.
Note: Lions, Tigers and touchdowns? Both teams — which split playoff results in 2015 and 2017 —finished below .500 a year ago but managed postseason berths. The matchup won’t lack speed. The Tigers have been to the postseason 10 consecutive years and 14 of the last 15.
WHITNEY at TROY
Trojan Stadium
2021 records: Whitney Wildcats 6-6; Troy Trojans 2-8
Wildcats to watch: OL Canyon Massengale, OL John Dublin, WR Marcus Wilson, LB Teagan Winkler, DL Tristan Shelton, LB Miguel Figueroa.
Trojans to watch: RB/LB Korey Gibson, RB/LB Cooper Valle, RB/DB Cannon Negron, QB Ethan Sorenson, OL Gage Miller, OL Steven DeLamora, DL Elijah Sunderman.
Note: Head coach Stephen Hermesmeyer believes some early success will go a long way toward building the Trojans’ confidence in his second season in charge. Gibson and Valle are Troy’s top returning rushers and will share carries with a deep group of running backs as Sorenson moves into the role of starting quarterback. The Wildcats advanced to the second round of last year’s playoffs but lost most of their key offensive players to graduation.
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY at HICO
Tiger Stadium
2021 records: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 2-8; Hico Tigers 5-6
Eagles to watch: QB Ashton Rosas, RB/LB Chad Pate, OL/DL Alijah Bell, RB/DB Nick Boaz.
Tigers to watch: QB/DB Carson Keller, OL Reegan Brister, DL Michael Guinn, DL Ty Crawford.
Note: Bruceville-Eddy returns the bulk of its starters on both sides as head coach Jeff Nuner enters his second season in charge. Rosas moves to the quarterback position after earning second-team all-district honors as a linebacker last year. Pate will bring experience to the backfield. Hico will rely on a veteran offensive line to set the tone for its group.
MOODY at AXTELL
Ellison Field
2021 records: Moody Bearcats 2-8; Axtell Longhorns 2-8
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, WR/DB Cooper Staton, WR/DB Tucker Staton, OL/DL Adonis Harrison, LB Ricky Aguilar.
Longhorns to watch: QB Kelby Hollingworth, RB/DB Coldyn Horn, RB/LB Tyson Michel, LB Jordan Davis.
Note: Matt Hurst leads the Bearcats into 2022, his first season in charge of the program after being on staff at Lorena. Hohhertz and Cooper Staton will key Moody, which begins its march to what it hopes is a first playoff appearance since 2016. The Longhorns return six starters on offense and four on defense.
JEWETT LEON at ROSEBUD-LOTT
Cougar Field, Travis
2021 records: Leon Cougars 4-7; Rosebud-Lott Cougars 6-5
Leon players to watch: QB Brock Bumpers, WR/DB Taylor Evans, OL/DL Aaron Graham, OL/DL Josh Anderson.
Rosebud-Lott players to watch: QB/DB Jamarquis Johnson, OL/LB Daniel Rodriguez, OL/DL Easton Fulton, WR/DB Breon Lewis.
Note: After winning six games and making a playoff appearance last season, Rosebud-Lott hopes to maintain that level of success but must replace outgoing QB Zane Zeinert. Johnson, a wide receiver last season, has made the move to replace Zeinert. Leon has new coach Derek Thomas, who inherited a veteran squad that lost just eight seniors from last fall.
BARTLETT at FROST
Joe Parum Stadium
2021 records: Bartlett Bulldogs 3-7; Frost Polar Bears 2-8
Bulldogs to watch: QB Bryson Bass, RB Rodolfo Rodriguez, OL Alonso Castaneda, TE Khalil Gadison.
Polar Bears to watch: RB/LB Mario Porter, OL Wesley Christensen, DL Francisco Hernandez, RB/LB Cooper Curl.
Note: The participation numbers keep going up for the Bulldogs in head coach Brian Kozma’s fourth year in charge, including a group of about 15 freshmen this fall. Bartlett hopes to turn that momentum into its first playoff berth since 2013. Porter returns for Frost after an injury last year and figures to shoulder a heavy load on offense for the Polar Bears.
GRANGER at HUBBARD
Jaguar Field
2021 records: Granger Lions 11-1; Hubbard Jaguars 4-6
Lions to watch: RB/LB DJ McClelland, QB/S Nate Tucker, RB/LB Chase Edwards, WR Trey Herrera, TE Tripp Wilke.
Jaguars to watch: RB/DB Kevin Whitworth, QB/DB Kendan Johnson, OL/LB Colton Bailes, RB’LB MJ Ryman.
Note: Granger didn’t lose a game last year until its last one, a regional semifinal defeat against Burton. McClelland will be used both ways and Tucker steps in at QB to replace all-district signal-caller Johnny Ryder. Hubbard has five back on offense and defense. The Jaguars were picked to finish fifth in District 10-2A-II.
BUCKHOLTS at HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
Matous Field
2021 records: Buckholts Badgers 2-7; Holy Trinity Celtics 6-6
Badgers to watch: QB Chevo Luciano, RB Ivan Baez, OL/DL R.J. Vega, OL/DL Fabian Baez.
Celtics to watch: QB Austin Belbeck, WR/LB Neri Navarro.
Note: This is a matchup of six-man teams with new head coaches — Jason Kilgore at Buckholts, and J.B. Kelly at Holy Trinity. Kilgore will depend on returning senior starters Ivan Baez, Luciano, Vega and Fabian Baez to get help get the Badgers headed in the right direction. Kelly has Belbeck and Navarro as experienced returning players for the Celtics, whose roster includes a large group of underclassmen.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN at AUSTIN BRENTWOOD
BCS Field
2021 records: CTCS Lions 4-6; Brentwood Bears 6-5
Lions to watch: QB Cooper Smith, RB/LB Reagan Ragsdale, RB Ethan Allerkamp, TE/DL Tristan Eanes, OL Matt Rose, WR Evan Allerkamp.
Bears to watch: OL/LB Ben Gatlin, OL/DL Victor Koncaba, OL/DL Alex Hernandez, RB/DB Jakob Megilligan, RB/WR Tabor Tyson.
Note: Head coach Leif Johnston begins his second season in charge of CTCS. The offense has a new quarterback in Smith, a freshman. Ragsdale and the Allerkamp brothers should help ease Smith’s transition into a varsity role. The Bears’ strength is up front, where their sizable offensive and defensive lines are anchored by the 285-pound Hernandez.
Saturday’s Game
TEMPLE at MCKINNEY
McKinney ISD Stadium
2021 records: Temple Wildcats 9-3; McKinney Lions 4-6
Wildcats to watch: QB Reese Rumfield, WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot, WR Pharrell Hemphill, WR Christian Tutson, RB Deshaun Brundage, TE/LB Landon Halvorson, LB Taurean York, DE/LB Jaylon Jackson, S Naeten Mitchell, DB Steven Jackson.
Lions to watch: QB Keldric Luster, LB Myles Elam, TE Nick Chipper, RB Bryan Jackson, LB/DB Makhi Frazier.
Note: Temple plays a rare regular-season Saturday afternoon tilt to open 2022. Luster is a transfer from Frisco Liberty where he had more than 4,500 total yards last season. The Lions went 4-6 and 1-5 in district in 2021. They were picked to finish sixth in eight-team 5-6A this season. The Wildcats won a second straight 12-6A championship last season before bowing out in the second round of the playoffs. They have more returning players on offense, including Rumfield and Harrison-Pilot, and have depth on the offensive line. York, Mitchell and Jackson will anchor the defense.