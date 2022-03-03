BASEBALL
ROGERS TOURNAMENT
Rogers 5, Gatesville 3 (5)
Gatesville 110 01 — 3 3 3
Rogers 104 0x — 5 3 1
Erwin, Johnson (3) and Allman. Massar, R.Hoelscher (2), Drake (5) and B.Hoelscher. W—R.Holescher (1-0). L—Erwin. HR—G: Mata; R: B.Hoelscher. 3B—R: Cook.
Records — Rogers 4-0.
Rogers 12, Clifton 2 (4)
Clifton 010 1 — 2 4 6
Rogers 291 x — 12 7 2
Bronstad, Kennedy (2) and Newton. Dolgener, Wolfe (4) and B.Hoelscher. W—Dolgener (1-0). L—Bronstad. 2B—C: Newton; R: B.Holescher, Dolgener.
Records — Rogers 5-0.
HOLLAND TOURNAMENT
Holland 16, Florence 7
Holland 048 31 — 16 13 5
Florence 100 33 — 7 7 2
Hutka, Michalek (5) and Pursche. W—Hutka. HR—H: Pursche 3, Ralston. 2B—H: Hutka.
Records — Holland 3-3, Florence 1-2.
Thursday’s Other Scores
Whitehouse 6, Temple 0
Leander Vandegrift 6, Belton 0
Belton 1, Del Valle 0
Lake Belton 5, Robinson 1
Cameron Yoe 1, Georgetown Gateway
Academy 7, Killeen Shoemaker 1
SOFTBALL
Thursday’s scores
Temple 7, Garland Sachse 2
Lake Belton 12, Austin Akins 2
Lake Belton 4, Leander 0
Round Rock Cedar Park 5, Belton 0
Leander Glenn 6, Belton 0
Salado 6, Harker Heights 3
Elgin 6, Salado 0
Harker Heights 6, Lampasas 1
Lampasas 9, Troy 8
Troy 7, Elgin 1
Cameron Yoe 11, Bastrop 0
Cameron Yoe 17, Austin LBJ 0