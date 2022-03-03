BASEBALL

ROGERS TOURNAMENT

Rogers 5, Gatesville 3 (5)

Gatesville 110 01 — 3 3 3

Rogers 104 0x — 5 3 1

Erwin, Johnson (3) and Allman. Massar, R.Hoelscher (2), Drake (5) and B.Hoelscher. W—R.Holescher (1-0). L—Erwin. HR—G: Mata; R: B.Hoelscher. 3B—R: Cook.

Records — Rogers 4-0.

Rogers 12, Clifton 2 (4)

Clifton 010 1 — 2 4 6

Rogers 291 x — 12 7 2

Bronstad, Kennedy (2) and Newton. Dolgener, Wolfe (4) and B.Hoelscher. W—Dolgener (1-0). L—Bronstad. 2B—C: Newton; R: B.Holescher, Dolgener.

Records — Rogers 5-0.

HOLLAND TOURNAMENT

Holland 16, Florence 7

Holland 048 31 — 16 13 5

Florence 100 33 — 7 7 2

Hutka, Michalek (5) and Pursche. W—Hutka. HR—H: Pursche 3, Ralston. 2B—H: Hutka.

Records — Holland 3-3, Florence 1-2.

Thursday’s Other Scores

Whitehouse 6, Temple 0

Leander Vandegrift 6, Belton 0

Belton 1, Del Valle 0

Lake Belton 5, Robinson 1

Cameron Yoe 1, Georgetown Gateway

Academy 7, Killeen Shoemaker 1

SOFTBALL

Thursday’s scores

Temple 7, Garland Sachse 2

Lake Belton 12, Austin Akins 2

Lake Belton 4, Leander 0

Round Rock Cedar Park 5, Belton 0

Leander Glenn 6, Belton 0

Salado 6, Harker Heights 3

Elgin 6, Salado 0

Harker Heights 6, Lampasas 1

Lampasas 9, Troy 8

Troy 7, Elgin 1

Cameron Yoe 11, Bastrop 0

Cameron Yoe 17, Austin LBJ 0