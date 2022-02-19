No one needs to tell the Temple College women’s basketball team what time of year it is. The Lady Leopards know, and their play this week proved it.
Fresh off a 10-point road win over Cisco on Wednesday, the Lady Leopards were back at it Saturday, using smothering, physical defense and their offensive depth — placing nine players in the scoring column — to earn a 66-57 win over Collin County at TC Gym.
Despite sitting most of the first half with early foul trouble, Leilani Wimbish-Gay scored 12 of her team-high 16 points in the second half, when Temple led the entire time after using a seven-point run in the final 2½ minutes of the second quarter to take control.
“We all knew, especially with our season coming to an end, these are the last couple of games and we have to win to go to the (Region V) tournament, so that win definitely gave us a little boost there,” said Temple sophomore guard Jordyn Carter, who followed Wimbish-Gay with 11 points and also had two assists in the late first-half spurt, the second of which found Kirsten Zaruba for a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Lady Leopards (16-10, 8-6 Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference) the lead for good.
Carter, who finished with nine assists and eight rebounds, later capped the swing with one of two free throws to provide her team with a 29-25 cushion at the break. Temple scored another quick seven points in the first 65 seconds of the third frame, getting 3s from Zaruba and Carter to push the lead to double figures, where it stayed until a late Collin run inside the final 2 minutes.
“We don’t normally start that well and we started great today, so I knew coming out we were going to do pretty good,” said Carter, who scored six of the first seven points as Temple jumped ahead 7-0 before Collin (15-10, 7-6) battled back to close it to 14-12 by the end of the first.
The Lady Cougars took a couple of brief two-point leads in the second quarter and had their largest edge at 25-22 following a Nikki Green layup with 2:55 left, after which Temple began its run to take control.
Green led all players with 28 points, all but four of which came in the second half.
Temple limited Collin to only 23 percent shooting in the first 20 minutes, a figure that dropped in the second half. The Lady Cougars finished 14-of-69 (20 percent), hitting just 17 percent (5-for-29) of their 3s.
Temple, meanwhile, shot 30 percent (19-of-63) overall and 27 percent (8-for-29) from beyond the arc.
“We’ve started focusing lately on playing for each other, not playing for anybody else, just playing for each other, and I think they’ve bought into it,” said Temple head coach Amber Taylor, whose team avenged a 70-60 loss on Jan. 22 at Collin and moved a half-game ahead of the Lady Cougars in the standings as they battle for one of four Region V tourney berths with one week left in the regular season.
“I thought we did a great job on the road at Cisco, and then it carried over today,” Taylor continued. “It’s always good coming off a win and at the same time, we’re still fighting for a playoff spot, so every game feels like a must-win and they were very good at focusing on that during our preparation.”
The Lady Leopards close out their home slate against Grayson at 5 p.m. Wednesday and travel to Weatherford on Saturday for their regular-season finale.