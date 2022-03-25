WACO — Temple head coach Sylvester Jallah knew it would take a well-rounded effort in order to have a chance at upsetting Mansfield in the opening round of the playoffs Friday.
In a rematch against the team that beat them last year, the Tem-Cats fought hard after falling behind early against the District 11-6A champion but ultimately fell 7-0 in a Class 6A bi-district match at Waco ISD Stadium.
Though the outcome wasn’t what Jallah or any of his players had in mind, it still was a learning experience for Temple (8-11-2), which made a nice run in the last three weeks of the regular season to vault into the postseason.
“The season was a little up and down, but the girls did their best under the circumstances,” said Jallah, whose team trailed District 12-6A fourth-place Bryan by six points following a Feb. 18 loss to Bell County rival Belton but produced points in five of its last six league matches with wins over Killeen ISD schools Shoemaker, Ellison and Killeen to lock up the district’s fourth and final playoff spot. “At the end, they came together and pulled out those last couple of games to be successful.”
On the other side, it was business as usual for Mansfield (21-2), which advanced to the regional semifinals last year and has allowed just 12 goals this season, winning 15 of its last 16 matches.
“We talk about that in all our games, and that is we want to start fast, and we’ve done that all year,” said Mansfield head coach Brian Boydstun, whose team jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first 10 minutes, making good on its first three shots en route to a 7-0 halftime lead.
“Being able to score quickly on teams kind of puts them in a position to where, now, we can put a lot of pressure because that team now has to open up a little bit,” Boydstun said.
The Lady Tigers got a hat trick from Addyson Welch in the first half. Cameron Byrd followed with a pair of goals, and Lydia Johnson and Paige Owens also tallied.
Welch’s scores came in the fifth, 17th and 26th minutes, the last of which she drilled into the top right corner from about 30 yards out on the right side.
The Tem-Cats shut out Mansfield in the second half.
“As you can tell, we did much better in the second half,” Jallah said. “The girls weren’t as nervous and it showed.”
It marked Temple’s third straight playoff appearance, including last year’s 7-1 setback to the Lady Tigers and 2019’s 4-0 bi-district loss to Tyler Lee. There was no playoff tournament in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Temple leading goal scorer Emily Diaz said what she will take away most from this season is the close relationships she built with her coaches and teammates.
“This team, all these girls they mean a lot to me and it hurts a little bit more than I thought it would leaving them so I hope to catch their games and continue on in life with them in the future,” the senior said. “We do a chant, ‘Family on me, family on three,’ and it really hits my heart because this is the year I really needed it.”
Diaz was one of five seniors who finished out their high school soccer careers, along with Jessica Martinez, Ava Schwab, Anna Lesley and Jennifer Zavaleta.
Mansfield will take on Mesquite Horn or Garland Rowlett in next week’s area round.