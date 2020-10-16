ROGERS — Rogers outscored Lexington 26-13 in the second half and picked up its second district win of the season with a 33-27 victory over Lexington on Friday night in a District 13-3A-II matchup.
Rogers (3-5, 2-2) trailed 14-7 at halftime, but found success running the ball as the host Eagles rushed for 258 yards in the game. Christian Riley ran for 134 yards and had a 95-yard TD run and Riley Dolgener had 57 yards and two scores rushing to go along with 117 yards passing.
After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter to Lexington (4-2, 1-2), Rogers responded with TD runs of 3 and 2 yards by Dolgener. Christian Watkins had a 27-yard TD run and Riley’s score pushed Rogers further ahead.
ROGERS 33, LEXINGTON 27
Lexington 14 0 7 6 — 27
Rogers 7 0 12 14 — 33
Lex — Jarred Kerr 32 fumble recovery (Colton Faske kick)
Lex — Kerr 83 run (Cole Huddleston kick)
Rog — Riley Dolgener 3 run (Julian Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Dolgener 2 run (kick failed)
Lex — Kerr 4 run (Huddleston kick)
Rog — Christian Watkins 27 run (conversion failed)
Rog — Christian Riley 95 run (conversion failed)
Lex — Sheldon Springer 1 run (kick failed)
Rog — John Hill 3 run (2-point conversion)
TEAM STATISTICS
Lex Rog
First downs 17 17
Rushes-yards 42-230 40-258
Passing yards 145 117
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-19-2 9-22-0
Fumbles-lost 3-3 1-1
Penalties-yards 2-13 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lexington: Kerr 19-145, Springer 16-67, Kieschnick 4-15, Faske 1-2, Reat 1-1; Rogers: Riley 10-134, Dolgener 14-57, Hill 7-32, Christian Watkins 2-22, RJ Cook 5-14, Jacob Glasgow 1-3, Alex Vargas 1-(-4).
PASSING — Lexington: Springer 8-19-2-145; Rogers: Dolgener 9-22-0-117.
RECEIVING — Lexington: Jackson 4-81, Bayer 2-40, Kieschnick 1-19, Faske 1-5; Rogers: Ben Hutka 5-55, Riley 1-48, Glasgow 2-11, Julian Lashbrook 1-3.
CTCS 55
John Paul II 14
Quarterback Alec Gonzalez threw four touchdowns and rushed for two more to lead Central Texas Christian over Schertz John Paul II in a TAPPS District 3-IV contest.
Gonzalez connected on 14 of 18 pass attempts for 260 yards and also picked up 56 yards rushing on 14 carries.
John Paul II took the early lead as Connor Asaourian ran back the opening kickoff 70 yards for a 7-0 lead. It didn’t last long, as Ryan Turley tied it for CTCS with a 3-yard run, and Gonzalez threw a 54-yard TD pass to Andrew Lange to give the Lions (3-1, 1-1) a 14-7 lead. Gonzalez followed that with a 1-yard scoring run to extend the advantage to 21-7.
John Paul II (2-1, 0-1) got a 59-yard scoring pass from Asadourian to Michael Rhoder to cut it to 21-14. After that, the Lion’s defense shut down the Guardians and Gonzalez took over. He scored on a 2-yard run, then connected with Lange from the 10 for another score and a 34-14 lead at halftime.
Another scoring pass to Lange, this one a 56-yard TD, a 14-yard scamper from Turley, and a 4-yard pass from Gonzalez to Tyler Sears sealed the victory for the Lions.
Turley finished with 16 carries for 98 yards, while Lange caught three passes for 120 yards — all touchdowns.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 55,
SCHERTZ JOHN PAUL II 14
John Paul 7 7 0 0 — 14
CTCS 14 20 14 7 — 55
JP — Connor Asadourian 70 kickoff return (kick good)
CTCS — Ryan Turley 3 run (Charlie Hudson kick)
CTCS — Andrew Lange 54 pass from Alec Gonzalez (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Gonzalez 1 run (Hudson kick)
JP — Michael Rhoder 59 pass from Asadourian (kick good)
CTCS — Gonzalez 2 run (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Lange 10 pass from Gonzalez kick failed)
CTCS — Lange 56 pass from Gonzalez (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Turley 14 run (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Tyler Sears 4 pass from Gonzalez (Hudson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
JP CTCS
First downs 20 24
Rushes-yards 27-13 41-237
Passing yards 151 260
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-16-2 14-18-1
Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-60 6-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — John Paul: Clayton Bradley 5-21, Jackson Berry 5-21, Lane Golla 8-17, Jack Robinson 1-1, Kavion Grady 4-0, Gabe Warren 1-0, Asadourian 3-(-47); CTCS: Turley 16-98, Gonzalez 14-56, Ethan Allerkamp 6-37, Hudson 3-21, Connor Ling 1-20.
PASSING — John Paul: Asadourian 1-7-2-59, Barry 2-7-0-12, Warren 1-1-0-40, Rhoder 0-1-0-0; CTCS: Gonzalez 14-18-1-260.
RECEIVING — John Paul: Rhoder 2-99, Golla 1-13, Azadourian 1-(-1); CTCS: Lange 3-120, Ling 5-86, Turley 3-24, Isaiah Dumont 2-26, Sears 1-4.
— Reported by P.J.Thurman
Waco Connally 56
Jarrell 22
JARRELL — Seven Cadets scored touchdowns as Waco Connally rolled past Jarrell in District 9-4A-II action.
The Cadets ran their way to 403 yards rushing, led by Tre Wisner, who rushed for 181 yards on nine carries and three touchdowns.
Connally (4-3, 2-1) owned a 28-0 lead before Jarrell (1-7, 1-2) scored for the first time. The Cougars cut into Connally’s lead with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Aden Edgar to Joseph Crathers, and Darrick Warren added the conversion run to make it 28-8.
Later, with the Cadets leading 35-8, Edgar found Candon Bruner with a 3-yard scoring pass to cut the lead to 35-15 at the half.
Connally added three more scores before Crathers scored on a 1-yad run with 1:35 remaining to cap the scoring.
WACO CONNALLY 56, JARRELL 22
Connally 28 7 7 14 — 56
Jarrell 0 15 0 7 — 22
Jar — Joseph Crathers 19 pass from Aden Edgar (Derrick Warren run)
Jar — Candon Bruner 3 pass from Edgar (Cayden Sanchez kick)
Jar — Crathers 1 run (Sanchez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Con Jar
First downs 25 17
Rushes-yards 37-403 46-181
Passing yards 90 72
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-7-1 8-16-0
Punts-average 0 4-27.8
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 9-100 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Connally: Tre Wisner 9-181, Jamarie Wiggins 6-71, Ashton Brooks-Williams 6-60,Germone Powell 6-59, Marcus Long 4-28, LaMarcus McDonald 3-17, team 1-(-6), Kavian Gaither 2-(-7); Jarrell: Derrick Warren 19-97, Edgar 12-47, Crathers 5-18, Brayden Bolyard 6-16, Breadon Vrabel 1-7, Martin Torres 3-(-4).
PASSING — Connally: Gaither 4-7-1-90; Jarrell: Vrabel 2-2-0-37, Edgar 5-13-0-35, Crathers 1-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Connally: McDonald 1-37, Wisner 1-28, Perrish Cox 1-13, Long 1-12; Jarrell: Crathers 4-29, Weston Miller 1-34, Warren 1-6, Bruner 2-3.
Academy 48
Caldwell 22
LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — The Academy Bumblebees (6-2, 2-2) moved to .500 in district play thanks to a win at home against the Caldwell Hornets (1-5, 0-3).
No other information was reported before press time.
Granger 43
Iola 16
IOLA — The Granger Lions (6-1, 4-0) tightened their grip on the District 13-2A-II title with a victory over the Iola Bulldogs (3-3, 3-2).
No other information was reported before press time.
Gatesville 17
Robinson 6
GATESVILLE — The Gatesville Hornets (2-4, 1-2) won their first district game of the season with a victory over the Robinson Rockets (2-6, 0-3) in a District 9-4A-II game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Rosebud-Lott 34
Moody 27
TRAVIS — The Rosebud-Lott Cougars (3-4, 1-3) bounced back from a close loss last week to down the Moody Bearcats (1-6, 0-3) in a District 12-2A-I contest.
No other information was reported by press time.