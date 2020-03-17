Given the recent state of the country concerning the coronavirus pandemic, Temple Collage athletic director Craig McMurtry already was prepared for the news he was hoping wouldn’t come.
On Monday, the NJCAA announced all spring sports competition and practices were canceled for the 2020 season.
“Honestly, I thought it was inevitable,” McMurtry said. “Once we had the news release from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and things started snowballing, I knew it would be just a matter of time considering the gathering restriction recommendations. It was expected, not a surprise, but still disappointing.”
The CDC recently recommended people avoid large gatherings and practice social distancing. President Donald Trump unveiled an action plan recommending avoiding large gatherings of 10 or more people and avoiding discretionary travel.
Following those events, the NJCAA released a statement Monday that read “Following the recent recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the NJCAA has made the difficult decision to cancel all upcoming basketball championships as well as spring competition, effective immediately. Spring competition includes all practices, regular season, postseason, and national championship play.”
That statement officially ended the season for the Temple College baseball and softball teams.
“Obviously, it’s a disappointment from the fact all the spring sports everywhere will not even have a chance to compete,” McMurtry said. “But my feeling is in the big picture of things worldwide, it’s not as big a deal as the health of all. It’s something you deal with.”
On Friday, the NJCAA had initially postponed spring sports competition, hoping to resume by April. At that point, McMurtry — TC’s baseball coach — sent his players home, hoping to gather with them this week to discuss the season’s future. Instead, he sent them the link to the NJCAA’s decision Monday and hasn’t had a chance to talk to them yet.
Late last week, the NCAA canceled its spring sports competition and declared it would allow an extra year of eligibility for affected athletes.
The NJCAA followed suit, also granting a year of eligibility for affected student-athletes, but McMurtry said it’s not that simple.
“The coaches and I were talking about looking at guys we might want to have come back, and who would come back,” he said. “A sophomore who already has a place to move on, would he come back? I doubt it. A sophomore who is looking to showcase his talent, those guys may want to come back, but then you have to look at academics. They may not be able to take enough classes. It’s not as simple as, ‘Hey, you can come back.’”
The NJCAA decision states it will “explore the opportunity to expand allowable Letters of Intent for spring sports for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years under the recommendation of the NJCAA Eligibility Committee.”
McMurtry’s not sure how that will work.
“That’s great, but we probably won’t get any more scholarship money. The money is already allocated,” he said.
The other area impacted is recruiting, which the NJCAA has restricted until April 15. High schools in Texas, as well as most states, have had competition suspended until at least March 29.
“(The coaches) kind of talked about that and not being able to see guys,” McMurtry said. “We have already signed some guys. Some others we’ve spoke to and want to watch, but this makes it tough. It’s difficult to make a decision on guys you have little in-game knowledge of. If (the high school games get canceled), we can see if they play summer ball or really you are just taking the word of coaches.
“This affects everybody from NCAA, NJCAA to high schools. And in high schools, like our sophomores, it hurts the seniors hoping to get a lot of looks and maybe get on somewhere. We just have to roll with it and figure out as coaches what our next step will be.”