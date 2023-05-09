How far can running 40 to 50 miles per week get someone? For Gatesville’s Carlo Martinez, the answer is to the pinnacle of a dream come true.
One year after missing out by a mere 3 seconds, Martinez, a senior, will make his UIL track and field state championships debut Thursday in not just one but two Class 4A events inside Mike A. Myers Stadium.
“I’m definitely thankful, and it’s exciting,” Martinez said Tuesday. “I finally made it. I did what I wanted to do for Gatesville.”
Goals are often spoken. They are less frequently fulfilled. Martinez made sure he not only talked the talk but walked — or ran — it as well. The commitment culminates with an appearance in the boys 3,200 meters at 9:45 a.m. and then the 1,600 at 7:50 p.m. in the final meet of his high school career. As the top seed in both, he is a favorite to make the podium in each.
That would be quite the ending. But all journeys, like races, have to begin somewhere. Martinez’s start is traced to last April or so when his near-miss at qualifying for the state meet morphed into the last bit of motivation the budding distance runner needed.
“Last year, I missed the wild card in the 2 mile by 3 seconds, and I believe I could’ve placed third or fourth in the 2 mile had I gone (to state) last year,” said Martinez, who began distance running as a seventh-grader. “It was a big push in the sense that I saw what I could’ve done but I didn’t, and, so, that same day I looked at our athletic director and told him that I’m going to be here next year. I kept that and I’m going to be there.”
In order to get there — Austin, to be exact — he cranked up his training.
Also a member of the Hornets cross country team, Martinez boosted his weekly output in the summer months to 30 miles in preparation for his final season in that sport. He had advanced to the cross country state meet twice before, finishing 31st as a sophomore and eighth as a junior.
It was a decent ascent. Others lauded his accomplishments. He had higher aspirations for himself for his last go-round, though.
“I wanted to be better. I wasn’t satisfied with what I had done, regardless of what people were telling me,” Martinez said. “I wanted to be the best.”
Gatesville track and field coach Jose Aguirre said Martinez’s determination was undeniable.
“Our cross country coach (Elliott Kelley) made the statement that he saw Carlo flip a switch,” Aguirre recalled. “Carlo was a really, really good runner then made the decision to be great. It was a moment, and it’s moments like that when you know you have a special one.
“He went out, did a bunch of research and really, really pushed his body to the max.”
Martinez was the 4A cross country silver medalist in November at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. Still, he felt he had more to give.
“Going into track season, I wanted to be better. I wanted to be a state champ. So, I upped my mileage and I started running 40 to 50 miles a week,” he said.
“It’s just one of those things that when you get started, you want to see how much you can do with it. I just really enjoy it, and it’s like therapy. You go on your run and think. It leaves me alone with my thoughts.”
Martinez, Gatesville’s record-holder in both the 3,200 and 1,600 who will continue his career at Louisiana-Monroe in the fall, has left plenty of his competitors by themselves in his wake this season.
En route to Thursday’s finale, Martinez — who was born in National City, Calif., just south of San Diego and lived in Mexico until moving to Gatesville when he was about 5 years old — won district and area titles in the 3,200 and 1,600 then claimed the regional title in the 2-mile and a silver in the mile.
His best time in the longer distance this season is 9 minutes, 14.83 seconds, and he’s clocked as fast as 4:19.98 in the mile.
“He goes into every race just thinking about his race. I would say his mindset is always the same, be humble but be as competitive as all get out. He does a great job of mentally and physically preparing for every race the same,” Aguirre said. “Really, with a kid as special as he is, you don’t coach him. You help them get to the venue they need to be at and let them go be dudes.”
This particular dude also took it upon himself to get where he wanted to go.