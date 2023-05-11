Broncos vs. Elgin baseball

Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

Lake Belton’s Malaki McGehee drives a pitch in the Broncos’ 7-1 win over Elgin in Game 1 of their Class 5A best-of-3 area playoff series.

 Ray Swindle

Mason Gerrard allowed three hits in a complete-game outing, Peanut Brazzle and Connor Bartz each drove in two runs and Lake Belton is halfway to the third round of the playoffs after a 7-1 victory over Elgin on Thursday night in the opener of a Class 5A area-round best-of-3 series.

