GRANDVIEW — The Salado Eagles looked poised to leave Grandview on Friday night with atonement for their 21-7 loss to the Zebras in 2020. The Zebras, however, had other ideas and escaped with a 32-28 victory.
Salado (1-1) overcame an early Zebras advantage to take a 28-20 lead midway through the third quarter when Hutton Haire rolled out and found Caden Strickland with a 37-yard rainbow.
Grandview (2-0) tightened it to 28-26 in the waning moments of the third when Kason English caught a 40-yard scoring pass from Brycen Davis.
The Zebras took the lead for good in the fourth on a 20-yard scoring pass from Ryder Hayes to Luke Kirkpatrick.
Grandview built a lead in the first quarter, getting touchdowns from Brandon Click, Gavin Leftwich to make it 14.0. Salado countered with a 33-yard scoring run from Strickland to close it to 14-7, but Ryder Hayes teamed up with Kason English for a 59-yard scoring strike that put the Zebras up 20-7.
Salado found its rhythm in the second and third quarters, however, getting touchdown passes of 8 and 32 yards from Haire to Seth Reavis to go up 21-20.
Aidan Wilson led Salado with 149 yards on 21 carries, while Strickland added 111 on 20 totes. Haire completed five of 12 passes for 124 yards.
Hayes went 19-of-22 for 257 yards to lead the Zebras.
GRANDVIEW 32, SALADO 28
Salado 7 7 14 0 — 28
Grandview 20 0 6 6 — 32
Gra — Brandon Click 13 pass from Brycen Davis (kick failed)
Gra — Gavin Leftwich 1 run (Job Sanchez kick)
Sal — Caden Strickland 33 run (Morgan Adams kick)
Gra — Kason English 59 pass from Hayes (Sanchez kick)
Sal — Seth Reavis 8 pass from Hutton Haire (Adams kick)
Sal — Reavis 32 pass from Haire (Adams kick)
Sal — Strickland 37 pass from Haire (Adams kick)
Gra — English 40 pass from Davis (run failed)
Gra — Luke Kirkpatrick 20 pass from Hayes (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sal Gra
First downs 13 15
Rushes-yards 52-302 29-94
Passing yards 124 351
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-12-0 23-29-0
Punts-average 2-29-5 4-24.0
Fumbles-lost 3-2 2-1
Penalties-yards 5-45 7-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Salado: Aidan Wilson 21-149, Strickland 20-111, Reavis 6-48, Haire 5-(-6); Grandview: Leftwich 19-75, Davis 4-15, Hayes 6-4.
PASSING — Salado: Haire 5-12-0-124; Grandview: Hayes 19-22-0-257, Davis 4-7-0-94.
RECEIVING — Salado: Reavis 4-87, Strickland 1-37; Grandview: English 7-147, Jayden Mangum 5-108, Kirkpatrick 4-41, Click 4-26, Leftwich 2-2, Coen Sanders 1-15
— Reported by Dusty Youngblood
Rogers 46
San Saba 14
ROGERS — The Rogers Eagles built a 30-7 halftime lead and cruised to the victory over San Saba at Merk Field.
The Eagles (1-1) got two touchdowns from Ivan Lopez and one from Christian Riley to take a 21-0 lead in the second quarter, before Tegen Saiz cut the gap to 21-7 with a 1-yard run for the Armadillos (0-2).
Rogers reeled off the next three scores, including touchdown passes of 19 and 75 yards from Riley Dolgener to Jordan Werner and Zach Davis, respectively, and a 5-yard run from Karsen Gomez to make it 43-7 in the third. Baldemar Arzola added a 32-yard field goal in the fourth.
ROGERS 46, SAN SABA 14
San Saba 0 7 0 7 — 14
Rogers 16 14 13 3 — 46
Rog — Ivan Lopez 6 run (Riley Dolgener run)
Rog — Christian Riley 6 run (Lopez run)
Rog — Lopez run (Baldemar Arzola kick)
SS — Tegen Saiz 1 run (Reagan Mejia kick)
Rog — Jordan Werner 19 pass from Dolgener (Arzola kick)
Rog — Zach Davis 75 pass from Dolgener (kick failed)
Rog — Karsen Gomez 5 run (Arzola kick)
Rog — Arzola 32 FG
SS — Mejia 2 pass from Lance Taylor
TEAM STATISTICS
SS Rog
First downs 8 16
Rushes-yards 13-20 37-221
Passing yards 186 190
Comp.-Att.-Int. 22-44-1 7-14-0
Punts-average 6-33 2-24
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 3-22 9-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — San Saba: Saiz 4-9, Wesley Lackey 1-6, Lance Taylor 6-5, Franco Franco 1-0; Rogers: Riley 6-66, Gomez 7-64, Dolgener 5-35, Lopez 5-28, Bryan Thuy 4-12, Zach Davis 3-9, Ian Ranly 2-6, Garret Wolfe 5-1.
PASSING — San Saba: Taylor 20-43-1-176, Saiz 1-1-0-10; Rogers: Dolgener 7-14-0-190.
RECEIVING — San Saba: Mejia 9-43, Tyler Johnson 6-71, Lackey 4-55, Drake Bryant 2-11, Fanco 1-6; Rogers: Davis 2-114, Blaine Hoelscher 2-17, Jackson Landeros 1-27, Werner 1-19, Alex Vargas 1-13.
— Reported by Cory Cross
Bellville 41
Cameron Yoe 26
BELLVILLE — Bellville jumped out to a 28-0 lead and used a 301-yard rushing performance by Richard Reese to hold off a second-half Cameron Yoe comeback.
Reese scored on runs of 23 yards in the first quarter, 70 yards in the second and 25 in the fourth to lead the Brahmas (2-0).
The Yoemen (0-2) tried to rally in the fourth quarter behind three touchdowns by Pharrell Hemphill. He scored on 7- and 10-yard passes from Ryan Muniz to close the margin to 28-17.
After Reese countered with his 25-yard TD run, Hemphill returned a kickoff 60 yards for a score. With a 2-point conversion pass from Muniz to Phaibian Bynaum, Yoe closed the margin to 34-26.
But an 11-yard run by Bellville’s Robert Briggs for his second TD of the night closed out the scoring.
BELLVILLE 41, CAMERON YOE 26
Yoe 0 3 0 23 — 26
Bellville 14 14 0 13 — 41
Bel — Jake Lischka 29 run (Benito Florencio kick)
Bel — Richard Reese 23 run (Florencio kick)
Bel — Reese 70 run (Florencio kick)
Bel — Robert Briggs 12 run (Florencio kick)
Yoe — Landen Greene 31 field goal
Yoe — Pharrell Hemphill 7 pass from Ryan Muniz (Greene kick)
Yoe — Hemphill 10 pass from Muniz (Greene kick)
Bel — Reese 25 run (kick failed)
Yoe — Hemphill 60 kickoff return (Phaibian Bynaum pass from Muniz)
Bel — Briggs 11 run (Florencio kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Yoe Bel
First downs 16 22
Rushes-yards 29-110 46-449
Passing yards 200 17
Comp.-Att.-Int. 20-32-2 3-6-1
Punts-average 3-25.0 2-38.0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-20 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Yoe: Bynaum 18-88, Keshon Johnson 3-13, Muniz 7-3, Jaidyn Sanchez 1-6; Bellville: Reese 28-301, Briggs 14-114, Lischka 2-32, Sam Hranicky 2-2.
PASSING — Yoe: Ryan Muniz 20-32-2-200; Bellville: Lischka 3-6-1-17.
RECEIVING — Yoe: Sanchez 5-71, Kason Goolsby 5-48, Hemphill 5-38, Trayjen Wilcox 3-23, Bynaum 1-11, Quori Hardman 1-9; Bellville: Dillion Lyons 1-12, Briggs 1-4, Rees 1-1.
CTCS 35
Dallas Shelton 15
Alec Gonzalez totaled 388 yards for Central Texas Christian, and the Lions claimed a non-district win over Dallas Shelton.
The Lions racked up four sacks and forced a fumble while holding the Chargers to just 37 yards rushing.
Gonzalez figured in four of the Lions’ five touchdowns, scoring on runs of 1, 46, and 4 yards, and throwing a 20-yard pass to Andrew Lange. Ethan Allerkamp scored the other touchdown for CTCS on a 23-yard run.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 35,
DALLAS SHELTON 15
Shelton 8 0 0 7 — 15
CTCS 7 6 15 7 — 35
She — 1 run (run good)
CTCS — Alec Gonzalez 1 run (Luke Childs kick)
CTCS — Andrew Lange 20 pass from Gonzalez (kick failed)
CTCS — Gonzalez 46 run (Gonzalez run)
CTCS — Gonzalez 4 run (Childs kick)
CTCS — Ethan Allerkamp 23 run (Childs kick)
She — 66 pass (kick good)
TEAM STATISTICS
She CTCS
First downs 15 23
Rushes-yards 20-37 49-326
Passing yards 229 62
Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-34-1 7-11-1
Punts-average 3-37.3 1-32
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-33 8-77
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Gonzalez 13-138, Allerkamp 21-108, Lange 14-80.
PASSING — CTCS: Gonzalez 7-11-1-62.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Lange 4-38, Regan Ragsdale 3-24.
— Reported by P.J. Thurman
Holy Trinity Cath. 26
Chester 20
CHESTER — Nikolas Estrada kept pressure on Chester quarterback Carson Thomson in the fourth quarter, and the Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics (1-1) defeated the Yellow Jackets (0-2) in a six-man game.
Estrada had a team-high 13 tackles for the Celtics, who took over on downs with 1:09 left in the game and ran out the clock.
Zaylin Blackwood led the Holy Trinity offense with three touchdowns, one on a 5-yard pass from Jace Martin and two more on runs. Blackwood carried the ball seven times for 66 yards.
David Thang added the other TD for the Celtics, finishing with 54 yards on eight carries.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC 26,
CHESTER 20
Holy Trinity 12 0 6 8 — 26
Chester 8 6 0 6 — 20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holy Trinity: Zaylin Blackwood 7-66, David Thang 8-54; Chester: Carson Thomson 25-93, Carsyn Whitworth 6-20, Levi Barnhart 1-1.
PASSING — Holy Trinity: Jace Martin 8-12-0-120; Chester: Carson Thomson 5-13-1-61
RECEIVING — Holy Trinity: Christian Demapan 3-22, Blackwood 2-10, David Thang 1-8, Austin Morgan 1-36, Trent Lockhart 1-15.
— Reported by Ike Eichelkraut
Glen Rose 41
Gatesville 10
GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Tigers (1-1) knocked off the Gatesville Hornets (1-1).
No other information was reported.
Academy 35
Clifton 7
LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — The Academy Bumblebees (2-0) cruised past the Clifton Cubs (0-2).
No other information was reported.
Rockdale 44
Taylor 27
TAYLOR — The Rockdale Tigers (1-1) bounced back from last week’s last-second defeat with a victory over the Taylor Ducks (1-1).
No other information was reported.
Mexia 35
Troy 28 (OT)
MEXIA — The Mexia Blackcats (1-1) scored a touchdown in overtime to claw past the Troy Trojans (0-2).
No other information was reported.
Crawford 50
Bruceville-Eddy 6
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — The Bruceville-Eddy Eagles (0-2) couldn’t keep pace with the Crawford Pirates (2-0) in a loss.
No other information was reported.
Holland 20
Bosqueville 14
BOSQUEVILLE — The Holland Hornets (1-1) rebounded from a season-opening loss with a victory over the Bosqueville Bulldogs (1-1).
No other information was reported.
Moody 42
Hico 36
HICO — The Moody Bearcats (1-1) broke into the win column by knocking off the Hico Tigers (0-2).
No other information was reported.
Rosebud-Lott 41
Wortham 8
TRAVIS — The Rosebud-Lott Cougars (2-0) remained undefeated with a victory over the Wortham Bulldogs (1-1).
No other information was reported.
Menard 56
Bartlett 0
MENARD — The Menard Yellow Jackets (1-1) shut out the Bartlett Bulldogs (1-1).
No other information was reported.
Granger
Rio Vista, ccd.
GRANGER — The game between the Rio Vista Eagles (0-1) and Granger Lions (1-0) was canceled because of COVID issues within the Rio Vista program.
McDade 50
Buckholts 0
MCDADE — The Buckholts Badgers (1-1) fell to the McDade Bulldogs (1-1) in six-man action.
No other information was reported.