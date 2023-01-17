BELTON — E.J. Foutz remembers a time when he was unprepared, and he refuses to let it happen again. In his first season as a starter, the Belton point guard understands he is not always the team’s immediate option offensively with a pair of talented scorers in Trap Johnson and Gian Carlo on the roster.
The past taught Foutz to remain ready, though, and he was Tuesday night.
The Tigers’ top point producers were initially limited, but Foutz connected on a pair of key 3-pointers early to help compensate and Belton outscored Killeen Chaparral by 15 points in the first half on the way to a 57-30 victory.
While Johnson and Carlo finished as the Tigers’ scoring leaders, Foutz knows he must be prepared to provide a spark.
“A lot of my confidence comes from last year when I was a junior,” Foutz said. “I sat on the bench a lot and did not play any during the season. Then during the playoffs, I got called on and I was scared, but that helped. “Now, I understand that I always have to be ready.”
In the first half, Carlo and Johnson combined to make just four of 13 field goals, but it did not matter as Belton (19-7, 4-2 District 22-5A) recorded the first eight points of the game and used an 11-point outburst in the second quarter to create a double-digit cushion that did not deflate.
Foutz’s 3-pointer provided the contest’s first basket and, moments later, senior guard Chris Scott connected on a 3 to make the score 8-0 before Bobcats forward Demarko Williams’ bucket put Chaparral on the scoreboard.
After Belton took a 14-6 lead into the second period, Foutz — who finished with 10 points — made another 3-pointer before teammate Jayden Ford’s shot from beyond the arc opened a 22-6 advantage for the Tigers.
“When we can spread our offense out across the team, we are way tougher to guard,” Belton head coach Jason Fossett said. “It is kind of like linemen in football. Nobody really wants to talk about them, but they are important.
“Everybody just remembers who scored the most points, but those other guys did a really good job tonight of stepping up early and getting us off to a good start.”
Chaparral (19-9, 2-4) doubled its offensive output in the third quarter, scoring 11 points after trailing 25-10 at halftime, but the Bobcats could not rally and trailed by double digits for the duration of the game as Johnson and Carlo rediscovered their rhythm.
Johnson, who scored 14 points after halftime, finished with a game-high 21 points to go with 10 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals. Carlo followed with a dozen points and a game-high four assists.
Junior guard Jaden Carter led the Bobcats with 10 points, and teammate Jeremy Hampton had five points, four rebounds and three blocks.
“We’re going to go back, watch the film and look at the stat sheet, because I feel there is a lot to grow on from this game,” Chaparral head coach Blake Doughty said. “We just don’t want to overreact to one bad shooting night.”
The Bobcats will look to rebound Friday at home against Killeen, while the Tigers conclude the first half of the district schedule at Killeen Shoemaker, where Belton will attempt to earn its fifth consecutive district win after losing its first two games.
“When you go into a game thinking you are the better team, bad things happen,” Fossett said. “Those losses were kind of a wake-up call for us. We have played much better since then.”