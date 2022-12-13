BELTON — Copperas Cove and Belton are no longer district foes, but the rivalry remains.
After spending years competing for the same playoff berths as Class 6A programs, the University Interscholastic League’s biennial reclassification separated the teams, with the Tigers moving to 5A.
Neither team created much separation in their reunion Tuesday night and played to a 55-all tie before Bulldawgs senior Henry Sanchez, who finished with 29 points, connected on a floater in the closing seconds to lift Copperas Cove to 57-55 victory over Belton at Tiger Gym.
“It felt just like old times,” Bulldawgs head coach Travis Boyce Jr. said. “We’ve played (former district opponents) Belton, Shoemaker, and Killeen, and they all have that same feel to them. There was no way we could not play these teams, especially Belton, because we have a couple teams in our district that remind me of them.
“We’re just a week away from district, and we need this type of atmosphere, energy, crowd and pressure. That allows us to grow.”
The squads went back and forth all contest before the Bulldawgs scored four consecutive points — punctuated by Sanchez’s fastbreak layup off a turnover — to open a 55-54 advantage in the final minute.
Belton senior guard E.J. Foutz made one of two free throws 33.5 seconds remaining to tie it, setting the stage for Sanchez’s game-winning bucket that the Tigers could not answer before the final buzzer sounded.
Although the go-ahead basket occurred late, momentum was captured much earlier, according to Belton head coach Jason Fossett.
“That game was decided in the first, second and third quarters when we had way too many empty possessions and too many mental breakdowns,” he said. “Copperas Cove wanted to win this game badly.
“We just have to hope that games like these pay off for us in the long run. We had some guys make some mistakes down the stretch that I hope they can learn from, but that game was not decided in the final two minutes.”
Belton built a 14-3 lead that quickly evaporated. With Sanchez connecting on all three of his 3-point attempts in the first quarter, the Bulldawgs rallied by posting 13 straight points to take a 16-14 lead into the second quarter.
The Tigers responded with junior Trap Johnson accounting for 13 of his 29 points in the second period, including a layup as time expired to give Belton a 31-29 halftime advantage.
The Tigers scored just nine points in the third and, after falling behind 38-37, didn’t lead again until consecutive 3-pointers from Johnson and Gian Carlo put Belton (11-4) ahead 54-51 with less than 2 minutes remaining.
Sophomore guard Jordan Payne complemented Sanchez’s showing by scoring eight points, while teammate Bryce Smith had six points and three assists for Copperas Cove (10-7).
Carlo had 14 points, and Foutz finished with nine for Belton.
Both teams have one game remaining before their district openers next Tuesday, and Boyce believes the victory against Belton was a key step in preparing.
“These old rivalries always come down to small things,” he said. “It is hard to win at Belton. They can play, they are disciplined, they are fundamentally sound and they are going to make tough shots.
“To come in here and pull off a win, whether by one or 10 points, is a major accomplishment.”