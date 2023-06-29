Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving averaged 27 points in the 20 games he played for Dallas last season, though his status with the Mavericks for the upcoming year is unclear.

 Matt Slocum

Chris Paul already has been traded twice this offseason, ending up in Golden State. Bradley Beal is now in Phoenix, John Collins was sent to Utah, and Kristaps Porzingis is about to start anew in Boston in a deal that sent Marcus Smart to Memphis.