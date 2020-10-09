MCGREGOR — Fans who showed up to McGregor’s Bulldog Stadium just 5 minutes late already were two scores behind. Those who didn’t show up at all missed a classic.
And when the shootout between the Troy Trojans and McGregor Bulldogs was over, the last team in District 11-3A-1 without a loss had one as the Bulldogs outlasted the Trojans 58-57 on Friday night.
With the teams trading scores most of the night, the Bulldogs (4-3, 2-1) got the upper hand by opting to stop kicking extra points and go for 2-point conversions instead. They also decided to forgo the traditional deep kickoff in favor of onside kick tries.
And the key McGregor onside kick recovery came at the start of the second half, with Troy (3-3, 1-1) up 42-34. That recovery gave the Bulldogs the ball at the Troy 37. On the third play of the drive, quarterback Veandre McDaniel connected with a wide open Asthon Vining for a 24-yard touchdown reception to cut the lead to 42-40. McDaniel ran in the 2-point conversion to tie it at 42.
After the Trojans recovered the ensuing onside kick, Zach Hrbacek, who finished the night with 375 yards rushing on 28 carries, gave the Trojans the lead again by running for 22 yards for a first down and 8 yards for the go-ahead score with 10:07 left in the third.
The Trojans recovered a fumble on the Bulldogs’ next drive but had to punt, and McGregor regained the lead, capping a six-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown run by McDaniel and a 2-point conversion for a 50-49 lead with just over 3 minutes left in the third quarter.
Troy recovered the ensuing onside kick and Hrbacek scored his seventh touchdown of the night on a 34-yard run to give the Trojans a 57-50 lead after he added the 2-point conversion run as well.
But in classic shootout style, the Bulldogs answered, keeping their ensuing drive alive with a 17-yard run on fourth down and scoring from 17 yards out on a run by Chad Lorenz, who finished with 283 yards on 25 carries. And most importantly, Lorenz got open in the end zone to haul in the pass from McDaniel on the 2-point conversion to give the Bulldogs the 58-57 lead with 11:27 left to play.
McGregor then recovered the onside kick and opted to slow down the pace but eventually turned over the ball on downs with just under 8 minutes to play, giving the Trojans some hope starting on their 18.
But on second down, Hrbacek lost his only fumble of the game to give the ball right back.
Troy got one final opportunity when McGregor fumbled as well at the Trojans 8. Troy’s last-ditch drive ended when a fourth-down pass came up short.
The win put McGregor into a three-way tie at 2-1 with Rockdale and Cameron Yoe for first place in the district. Troy and Lorena are both 1-1, Academy 1-2 and Caldwell 0-2. Troy hosts Yoe next week.
The Bulldogs got the shootout going with an up-tempo offense, moving from their 20 to the Troy 10 in just three plays, and McDaniel ran it in with 10:33 left in the opening quarter.
Troy took almost no time to answer, with Hrbacek running for a 59-yard score on the Trojans’ first play from scrimmage with 10:11 left in the opening quarter, and the shootout was on.
MCGREGOR 58, TROY 57
Troy 21 21 15 0 — 57
McGregor 21 13 16 8 — 58
McG — Veandre McDaniel 10 run (Kaiser Medina kick)
Troy — Zach Hrbacek 59 run (Tyler McKissick kick)
McG — McDaniel 13 run (Medina kick)
Troy — Kadin Workman 65 kickoff return (McKissick kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 12 run (McKissick kick)
McG — Chad Lorenz 26 run (Medina kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 9 run (McKissick kick)
McG — Lorenz 39 run (Kaiser kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 7 run (McKissick kick)
McG — Lorenz 62 pass from McDaniel (pass failed)
Troy — Hrbacek 5 run (McKissick kick)
McG — Ashton Vining 24 pass from McDaniel (McDaniel run)
Troy — Hrbacek 8 run (McKissick kick)
McG — McDaniel 4 run (Dayton Threadgill pass from McDaniel)
Troy — Hrbacek 34 run (Hrbacek run)
McG — Lorenz 17 run (Lorenz pass from McDaniel)
TEAM STATISTICS
Troy McG
First downs 17 24
Rushes-yards 36-406 50-439
Passing yards 45 297
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-5-0 11-19-0
Punts-average 2-38 1-40
Fumbles-lost 1-1 4-3
Penalties-yards 11-101 8-78
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy: Hrbacek 28-375, Hunter Martin 4-31, Steve Jackson 3-6, Jace Carr 1-(-6); McGregor: Lorenz 25-283, McDaniel 19-122, Caleb Carmichael 4-19, Dariu Dixon 1-11 Koby Reineke 1-4.
PASSING — Troy: Carr 3-5-0-45; McGregor: McDaniel 11-19-0-297.
RECEIVING — Troy: Workman 2-26, Martin 1-19; McGregor: Deondre Parker 2-78, Lorenz 3-77, Threadgill 1-6, Vinin 3-77, Zach Williams 1-13,Jacob Able 1-6.