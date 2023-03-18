Out of grief has grown an uplifting golf tournament that gives back to a good cause and continues to thrive nearly three decades later.
The 27th annual Craig Bukosky Junior Golf Open, an anticipated and celebrated community staple these days, is next on the tee March 26 at Wildflower Country Club.
“I’ve got to tell you, we talk about it’s now 27 years. I’ve learned so much about life, learned so much about others’ lives. You’ll have wonderful things happen and also some challenges,” said tournament creator Mike Bukosky, who founded the memorial event in honor of his son, Craig, who died in 1995 when he was 11 years old after a battle with leukemia.
“But, to us, my family, we feel so good that we are able to do this for others, other kids, using our son’s name,” Bukosky continued. “I can’t think of anything better to remember him. He loved to play golf, and his name still has meaning in the community and it makes us feel very good.”
Over the years, the tournament has left upwards of 3,200 participants with good feelings and provided valuable donations to Ralph Wilson Youth Club.
Bukosky said the reach of the springtime tournament goes beyond Bell County, with entrants often making the trip from Round Rock, Georgetown, Waco and more surrounding cities.
“It’s about promoting the game, and I really hope that we can continue to do that,” he said. “We seem to be reaching farther and farther out.”
The format features six divisions for boys and girls spanning the ages of 4 to 18. The number of holes played depends on age group.
The entry price is $20 — a modest amount considering the proceeds, as always, are divided up between various programs within RWYC — which covers green fees, lunch, awards, hat, towel, golf balls, tees and bag tags.
Over the last five years, Bukosky said, the tournament has raised $50,000.
“Some tournaments are high dollar for the adults, but I’m not going there. I want participation,” Bukosky said. “I’ve never turned anyone away. If someone didn’t have money, we took care of it.”
For the 25th anniversary, the charitable endeavors of the annual gathering garnered the attention of 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus, who recorded a special message for that year’s golfers.
This time, PGA Tour winner Billy Andrade offered his time to send well wishes — a video that will be shared at the tournament.
“That they’ve thought enough of what we are doing to give me three minutes of their time, that tells me that we are doing the right thing,” Bukosky said. “It’s pretty special.”
Registration, which can be completed at rwycsports.org/current-programs, runs through Wednesday.