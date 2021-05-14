WACO — Temple College scored one run in each of the eighth and ninth innings, and Davis Pratt kept Midland off the board in the final 2 1/3 innings to help the Leopards to a 5-3 victory Friday in the first round of the Region V tournament.
After the Chaparrals tied it at 3 in the seventh, Andre Jackson’s RBI single in the eighth put TC (38-14) out front again. Joseph Redfield singled in the ninth and eventually scored with the help of a wild pitch and an error to provide some insurance for the Leopards, who face McLennan at 2 p.m. today in the winner’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament.
Pratt worked a scoreless 2 1/3 innings — allowing one hit and walking three — after starter Nathan Medrano limited Midland to two runs on five hits and a walk over the first 6 1/3 innings. Diego Escobedo-Fernandez gave up a three hits and a run while recording just one out in the seventh before giving way to Pratt.
“(Medrano) did a nice job getting us to the seventh inning, Pratt shut them down when he needed to, and Jackson had a good game in the field and at the plate,” TC coach Craig McMurtry said.
Jackson, Redfield and Dylan Blomquist had two hits apiece for Temple, which dropped four staight games to McLennan to end the regular season.
“We have to figure out a way to have a good game on the mound against them, and hopefully scrape some runs together,” McMurtry said.