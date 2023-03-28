For the second time in five days, Hewitt Midway used solid starting pitching and a quick buffer to keep Temple at bay, wrapping up the two-game District 12-6A regular-season series Tuesday night with an 8-0 victory at Hallford Field.
Right-hander Jeremiah Arnett allowed four hits in a complete-game performance for Midway (17-3, 4-1), which knocked off the Wildcats (7-13, 2-3) last Friday with the help of righty Cameron Johnson’s six-strikeout showing and a three-run first inning.
Arnett recorded his 10th and final strikeout as rain began to fall Tuesday to finish out his efficient outing on the mound and secure the Panthers’ sweep. He faced just two batters over the minimum — catcher Jonah James threw out two runners attempting to steal second.
Xavier Padilla, Naeten Mitchell, Lezlie Jackson and Deshaun Brundage had singles for the Wildcats, who were limited to one run and six hits during the two-game set.
Jon Torres went 3-for-5 with a double — one of five extra-base hits by the Panthers — and Brady Quinn, Wylie Tumlin had two hits apiece for Midway, which totaled 10 overall.
Making his first start after a call up from the junior varsity, Reese Hull, a junior, went 4 2/3 for the Wildcats, allowing six runs on seven hits to go with three strikeouts and two walks. Mitchell went the rest of the way, surrendering three hits and two runs over the final 2 1/3 frames.
The Panthers, who jumped out to the 3-0 lead Friday and didn’t look back, staked themselves to an early advantage once again Tuesday, scoring two in the first and two more in the second for 4-0.
Quinn’s RBI single and a run-scoring sacrifice fly out by Tumlin accounted for a 2-0 cushion, and Sawyer Haynes’ RBI double and Torres’ RBI single made it 4-0. Haynes reached base five times and score three runs.
The Wildcats looked onto something in the bottom of the third when Jackson lined Temple’s first hit into center field, stole second and advanced to third on Brundage’s infield single that settled between the mound, third base and shortstop.
But Arnett and the Panthers wriggled out of danger with a pop out and a fielder’s choice 6-4 putout to keep the margin 4-0.
After Haynes was hit by a pitch, Torres and Quinn followed with doubles, with the latter chasing in Haynes and Torres for a 6-0 lead in the fourth.
The Panthers tacked on one more in the sixth after Sam Kutz tripled to left-center and scored on pinch hitter Cole Meade’s single. They added another in the seven when Braden Graves scored on a wild pitch.
Temple will aim to snap its two-game slide when it opens a two-game set against Hutto on Friday back at Hallford Field.