Midway at Temple baseball

Temple first baseman Arick Hickman waits on the throw as Midway's Sawyer Haynes slides back in during the Wildcats' 8-0 loss Tuesday night.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

For the second time in five days, Hewitt Midway used solid starting pitching and a quick buffer to keep Temple at bay, wrapping up the two-game District 12-6A regular-season series Tuesday night with an 8-0 victory at Hallford Field.

