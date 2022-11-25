CEDAR CREEK — Cameron Yoe dug itself into an early hole Friday, and the Yoemen’s pair of late touchdowns wasn’t enough to overcome their slow start.
Down 7-0, Yoe threw an interception on its opening drive — one of three on the night and one that Jordan Woods returned 62 yards — and allowed touchdowns on Columbus’ first three possessions as the Cardinals quickly took control and never trailed in a 48-14 victory in a Class 3A Division I Region III semifinal at drizzly Bastrop Memorial Stadium.
It advanced Columbus (12-1) to next week’s state quarterfinals to face Franklin or Hitchcock.
Playing in the third round for the third time in the past five years, Yoe (9-4) was down 28-0 at halftime after being unable to put much together in a misty first half during which it sometimes struggled to grip the wet football and gained only 48 yards and one first down, which came on Kardarius Bradley’s 17-yard run to the Columbus 33 on the Yoemen’s opening possession.
But Braylan Drake’s pass on the ensuing play was intercepted by Woods and, six plays later, JJ Hurd punched in a 1-yard TD on fourth down to move Columbus’ lead to 14-0 with 11:55 left in the second quarter.
“The thing that I’m probably disappointed in is we didn’t play our best football tonight, but I’m really proud,” said Yoe head coach Rick Rhoades, whose team finished second in District 11-3A-I. “There’s a lot of people that didn’t think these kids were going to be any good this year and they came out and they worked hard and did everything.”
Hurd finished with a game-high 212 yards rushing on 24 carries to pace a Columbus offense that had 359 yards rushing and 447 yards overall. Yoe totaled 317 yards, most of which came after the outcome was decided.
Hurd — who also scored on an 87-yard run in the fourth — had 46 yards on nine totes on the Cardinals’ game-opening, 15-play drive that encompassed 72 yards and was finished with Adam Schobel’s 5-yard scoring strike to Tommy Schobel.
Ty’Vone Whitehead scored from 50 yards out to push Columbus’ edge to 21-0 early in the second, and Adam Schobel found John Schobel for a 22-yard touchdown connection to close the first-half scoring with 1:56 left before the break.
“They’ve got great team speed and normally, in normal conditions, we have great team speed. We just didn’t show it tonight,” said Rhoades, whose team trailed 48-0 when it got a 61-yard touchdown throw from Braylan Drake to Charlie Mayer with 4:48 left and a 2-yard strike from Drake to Trayjen Wilcox as time expired to trim a few points off the deficit.
It was Mayer’s sixth TD catch in three playoff games, and the senior finished with a team-high 14 on the year.
“Unfortunately a lot of that was self-inflicted, you know, holding, offsides, not snapping the ball, letting the time run out on the clock, which was disappointing,” Rhoades said of Yoe’s first half, when it had five penalties for 30 yards.
After forcing Yoe into a turnover on downs to start the third, Adam Schobel hit John Schobel for a 6-yard score. Whitehead tacked on a 52-yard TD carry, followed by Hurd’s 87-yard TD. Woods’ second interception of the night set up Whitehead’s jaunt.
Wilcox had an interception in the second half for Yoe, his second in as many weeks.
Drake finished 17-of-31 for 217 yards, two TDs and three interceptions while also carrying nine times for 44 yards. Mayer had four grabs for 83 yards.
“Every summer, the leadership council comes up with a theme and the theme that they came up with is ‘prove them wrong.’ I felt like for most of the season, they did that,” Rhoades said. “I’m very proud of the senior class. They set a foundation for us to build on for next year with these younger kids and we have a lot of kids coming back. I’m excited about that and we have to come back where we can get past the third round.”
COLUMBUS 48, CAMERON YOE 14
Columbus 7 21 6 14 — 48
Yoe 0 0 0 14 — 14
Col — Tommy Schobel 5 pass from Adam Schobel (Javier Mendoza kick)
Col — JJ Hurd 1 run (Mendoza kick)
Col — Ty’Vone Whitehead 50 run (Mendoza kick)
Col — John Schobel 22 pass from A.Schobel (Mendoza kick)
Col — J.Schobel 6 pass from A.Schobel (kick failed)
Col — Whitehead 52 run (Mendoza kick)
Col — Hurd 87 run (Mendoza kick)
Yoe — Charlie Mayer 61 pass from Braylan Drake (Homero Najera kick)
Yoe — Trayjen Wilcox 2 pass from Mayer (Najera kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Col Yoe
First downs 15 14
Rushes-yards 40-359 21-85
Passing yards 88 232
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-8-1 18-32-3
Punts-average 2-31.5 4-34.3
Fumbles-lost 1-0 4-0
Penalties-yards 4-45 9-54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Columbus: Hurd 24-212, Whitehead 11-135, Carson Beettner 3-9, A.Schobel 2-3; Yoe: Drake 8-44, Kardarius Bradley 10-34, Armando Reyes 3-7.
PASSING — Columbus: A Schobel 7-8-1-88; Yoe: Drake 17-31-3-217, Cade Hubnik 1-1-0-15.
RECEIVING — Columbus: Cristian Reyna 1-36, J.Schobel 2-28, Colton Pitchford 1-13, Camdon Pitchford 1-9, T.Schobel 1-5, Jordan Woods 1-(-3); Yoe: Mayer 4-83, Wilcox 4-41, Ja’Qualyn Fields 3-35, Bradley 1-26, Connor Jeter 2-22, Drake 1-15, Reyes 2-10.