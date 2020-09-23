BELTON — The Belton Tigers will play a football game Friday night. It’s a strange though welcome reality to contemplate, considering just two months ago that very possibility was in the balance because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has affected everything from the global economy, to the amount of fans allowed at Tiger Field this season.
The world is different, but some things never change, such as a head coach’s cautious optimism about his team’s first test of the season.
“It’s a little bit surreal. It kind of feels a little bit like Christmas,” said first-year Belton head coach Brett Sniffin, who leads the Tigers into their season opener against Georgetown on Friday at Tiger Field to begin his 29th year of coaching. “We’re excited to get this thing going, getting started and hopefully continue all the way through.”
Despite weather disrupting its scrimmage — which was ultimately cut short — last Thursday against Hutto, Belton put enough on film to evaluate. There were positives, such as the defense regularly running to the ball, recording multiple interceptions and avoiding major penalties against the Hippos. And, predictably, Sniffin said there also were areas that needed improvement — starting with Belton’s rushing attack.
“We need to see a little more consistency in the run game,” Sniffin said. “We need to do a better job blocking up front and finding the right holes to run through. I’ll know a lot more about what we need to work on after four quarters instead of one quarter of a scrimmage.”
Belton certainly will have that opportunity, even if it does come at the end of September rather than the usual last week of August.
One key matchup going into Friday’s non-district contest will be how the Tigers’ larger offensive line matches up with Georgetown’s quicker defensive line. Sniffin said Belton possesses more size up front, but the speed of the opposing unit can present problems, leaving the Tigers to focus on “stopping the penetration, locking onto them and driving them off the ball.”
Both lines will feature new starters in a test that likely will come down to which group can mesh quicker.
Gauging Georgetown
The Class 5A Eagles went 8-4 last season and enter Year 2 under head coach Chuck Griffin. Dual-threat junior quarterback Darson Herman is the key to the offense for Georgetown, which has not had a losing season since 2009. As a sophomore, Herman threw for 1,465 yards, ran for another 868 yards and scored 19 total touchdowns for an offense that averaged 29 points per game a year ago.
Sniffin had a simple answer when it came to how the Tigers planned on limiting the success of Georgetown’s 6-foot-4, 225-pound offensive motor.
“Big guys don’t like to be on the ground,” Sniffin said. “We’ve got to frustrate him, tackle him and get in his face as much as possible. The more we can put him on the ground, the better we’ll be.”
Saul DeLaRosa is a standout in the Eagles’ secondary and had eight interceptions last season.
Time to shine
Junior linebacker Sam Ramirez is someone Sniffin hopes will have a strong game and help the Tigers’ defense. Seniors Charles Williams III and Malik Jackson also will need to produce on the defensive line and “control the outside and get us a pass rush at the two defensive ends,” according to Sniffin.
Senior BJ Thompson and juniors Aaron Bain and Trent West will be relied on in the secondary, which had multiple takeaways — one returned for a touchdown — in the scrimmage at Hutto last week.
Sophomore linebacker Jack Tabat will get his first taste of varsity football Friday. Sniffin said Tabat may be young, but his potential is high.
“Tabat has got the makings to be a big-timer, but anytime you’re a sophomore and it’s your first time under the lights, a lot of things can happen,” Sniffin said. “He played well in the scrimmage and has been playing well in practice. He’s athletic and likes to disrupt plays.”
Under pressure?
After Friday’s game, Belton plays its next three games away from Tiger Field — including its District 12-6A opener at Killeen on Oct. 15. Sniffin didn’t down play the urgency to start off the year with a win, but feels it has more to do with Belton’s own expectations rather than what the slate says.
“I want to win. I don’t care what the schedule says or who we’re playing, I want to win,” Sniffin said. “You want to win the first one because it puts a good taste in your mouth. At the same time, we want to put a good product on the field. We want to line up, run, hustle and give everything we’ve got. Those kids do that, I’m proud of them at the end of the day.”
Belton plays at Round Rock next week then travels to Midland Lee on Oct. 9 to conclude non-district play.