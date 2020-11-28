After having an opponent cancel for a third time this season, Temple head coach Michael Thomas sent out a message into the high school basketball-sphere earlier this week in hopes of getting the Wildcats — who played just twice during the first 14 days of the season — some action.
Richardson, the second-ranked team in Class 6A according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ poll, answered and made its way to Wildcat Gym on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles — who’ve had a slow start to their campaign because of a 14-day quarantine that ended Wednesday — appeared just as eager as Temple to be on the court, jumped out to 17-0 lead and never looked back in a 75-24 victory.
In the end, both teams found the non-district matchup useful.
“When you’re talking about experience, you actually have to experience things. So, we want to see what the best looks like and see what we have to do to get better every day,” Thomas said. “They are a good team and we need that, but at the end of the day, it’s about us trying to get better. It takes time.”
Rylan Griffen posted a team-high 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting for Richardson (1-0), which advanced to the 6A Region I tournament last season where it lost to Odessa Permian and was supposed to tip off 2020 on Nov. 14 versus Allen before having its entire team enter coronavirus quarantine protocols.
Jaylon Barnett added 16 points and Cason Wallace had 14 for the Eagles, who led 24-4 after one quarter, 41-13 at halftime and 63-17 entering the fourth period.
“I didn’t know what to expect after one practice, but honestly, we have a lot of returning guys and a lot of experience so I wasn’t as worried about some of that stuff,” Richardson head coach Kevin Lawson said. “Again, you never know, but we were really hungry to play. It kind of looked that way, too. We were just really focused, really hungry and had a lot of energy, and it showed.”
Temple was led by Aundra Jackson’s six points. Leon Hudson chipped in five and Treyvion Wells and Mekhi Gutierrez had four apiece for the Wildcats, who made seven of 38 shots from the field and were 9-of-18 at the free throw line.
Richardson went 28-of-50 from the floor, including a 16-of-28 (57 percent) performance in the first half.
“During the time when we had a couple cancelations, we were in practice scrimmaging the JV just trying to simulate live game situations as much as possible. But it’s not the same,” Thomas said. “We have a young team so now we are in the process of building back up. I think once we figure it out, we’ll be all right and ready for district. No doubt about it.”
Temple (0-3), which lost its previous two outings by an average of just 10 points, is scheduled for a pair of road games this week — Tuesday at Waco Connally and Saturday at Hewitt Midway. The Wildcats again are slated for two more away tilts next week before opening District 12-6A play at home Dec. 18 versus Copperas Cove.