LORENA — Franklin boys basketball head coach Jake Russ watched bewilderedly from the Lions’ bench as his defense continued to be exploited by the Academy Bumblebees on Saturday afternoon. Double teams, traps and intense pressure yielded Franklin little results against Academy’s experience and athleticism.
And after Jerry Cephus broke through a pair of Lions defenders and found Tanner Rambeau for a post bucket with 6½ minutes left in the teams’ Class 3A Region III quarterfinal, Russ raised his hands, looked at his assistant coaches with a baffled expression and appeared to be in desperate need of answers.
In short, Academy frequently overcame Franklin’s defense — which routinely held opponents to less than 40 points per game and had not yielded more than 51 during an 18-game winning streak entering Saturday — and forced plenty of turnovers to secure a 69-47 win and a spot in the regional semifinals next week.
Academy (20-7) will play New Waverly (26-1) — a 71-56 winner over Hitchcock in a regional quarterfinal — at a time and site yet to be determined.
“We’ve been winning, so playing from behind, that was a position we hadn’t been in,” Russ said. “The reason I was throwing my hands up and out was because I was frustrated and we weren’t doing what we were taught to do at times. But credit Academy. They’re a great team and tough to beat when they play like that.”
The Bees jumped out to a 23-9 first-quarter lead, which they turned into a 39-24 advantage by halftime. Academy outscored Franklin 17-10 in the third quarter, catapulted by the hot shooting of Cephus. The senior went 4-of-6 from the field, including three 3-pointers, for 11 points in the third and finished with 17 points.
“Last year, we came up short and a lot of guys came back and wanted to get the job done,” said Cephus, who made four of six 3-point attempts. “We came into the third quarter like it was zero-zero. We came out knowing we can shoot and our shots were falling.”
Darion Franklin also scored 17 points and Rambeau added 15 for the Bees. Jaylin McWilliams finished with 13 points after scoring nine in the first quarter.
Academy shot 52 percent (26-for-50) from the field and 45 percent (9-for-20) from beyond the arc. The Bees made nine of 13 shot attempts and forced Franklin (18-4) into eight turnovers in the first quarter to help establish a sizeable lead.
“I thought our defense was really good today. If we can hold teams to under 48 points a game, then I feel like we have a really good chance to win because we can put the ball in the basket,” said Academy head coach James Holt, whose team has won 13 straight and is in the fourth round after falling in the regional quarterfinals to Crockett the last two seasons. “Our experience is huge. We know what it feels like to be on the other end of (today’s game) and we don’t want to feel that way again. These guys are really hungry to keep playing and keep advancing.”
Franklin, which got 15 points from Malcom Murphy and 14 from Darren Daugherty, shot 47 percent but never attempted more than 10 shots in a quarter. Academy forced 21 turnovers.
Darion Franklin made three 3-pointers in the first half, the last of which gave Academy a 28-11 lead with 5:25 left in the second quarter.
Cephus’ first make from deep pushed the Bees’ lead to 20 points at 35-15 with less than 3 minutes left in the first half. A McWilliams block on a fast-break layup attempt led to a Cephus 3 that made it 44-26 a minute into the third quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Cephus made it 54-31 with 2:40 remaining in the period.