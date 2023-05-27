Golf seemingly always has been at the forefront of Salado’s sports landscape.
A combined 15 UIL state championships between the boys and girls teams, plus nine more boys individual medalist state titles have long made Salado synonymous with golf excellence.
The origin of that state success has reached its golden anniversary.
In May of 1973, John Preston and his Eagles teammates captured the Class B medalist and team titles, respectively, for the first of what became a string of championships that put Salado and Mill Creek Golf Club — where Preston and his friends honed their games — on the map.
“I’m humbled by (the title),” said Preston, who still lives in Salado and routinely plays at Mill Creek where he taught himself the game in the late 1960s and early ’70s on what was then a nine-hole course. “I guess I didn’t realize it had been that long.”
Preston was a junior that title season. As a sophomore, he was part of the first Salado team to reach the state tournament and he finished in the top three that year, which whet his appetite to return the following year.
Dennis Cabiness was in the early stages of his long career as a coach and teacher in Salado when he took Preston, Joe Guajardo, Steve Berry, Danny Grim and Ricky Lange to Lions Municipal in Austin. Salado was a tiny village still playing six-man football and only a few years removed from not having enough able bodies to even field a football team.
“It was raining, and it was unseasonably cool,” Preston said. “It was a constant rain for two days.”
The conditions didn’t help the scoring, but it didn’t stop Preston from making a Herculean comeback after a lackluster start to his second round of the 36-hole tournament. His 82 from the first day put him and his team in good position going into the final round. Preston was a big hitter off the tee, and a superior wedge game helped cover for any mistakes in the long game and negated his admittedly mediocre putting stroke.
However, Preston turned in a 44 on the front nine to suddenly put himself nine shots out of the lead at the turn.
“I thought I had thrown it away,” he said. “A teammate who I was playing with just told me to ‘go play your game.’”
Despite the miserable drizzle, Preston took that pep talk to heart. He turned his fortunes around by blitzing the back nine with a 33 for a 77 total and made up 11 shots to win the tournament by two strokes with a 159.
“I was proud of myself that I came back from way behind,” he said. “I wasn’t going to quit.”
Preston returned to state as a medalist his senior year, but without a team around him.
“I was by myself, and it wasn’t as much of a thrill as it was when I was with a team,” he said.
With a repeat title within his grasp, Preston took a disastrous 13 on the 13th hole at Jimmy Clay Golf Course. He rallied for three birdies on the final five holes and finished just two shots behind the 160 posted by Pat Downey from the tiny Panhandle school of Fisk Mozelle.
Preston’s family moved from Belton to Salado when he was in sixth grade. His father, Toby, was a builder who constructed 10 houses at Mill Creek at the time. Golf had not been part of his family dynamic but being so close to the course Preston decided to take up the game. Although he played every sport available at Salado, he never stopped playing golf.
“I just kind of got involved in the game,” he said. “It consumes you once you start playing golf.”
Competitive golf didn’t end in high school. Despite having an opportunity to play at Texas A&M, Preston elected to compete for Temple Junior College, and he spent the final two years with the Pirates of Southwestern University, which allowed him to remain in Salado and be with his high school sweetheart bride Juana.
He spent a couple of years knocking around on mini-tours before ultimately deciding to move into professional life. He’s been with Salado Water Supply for 30 years. He said he played his best golf in his 30s and 40s.
Preston was followed in the UIL state champions winners circle by Eagles David Howell (1981), Robert Schenkel (’82), his two-time winning brother David Preston (’84, ’86), three-time champion Ryan O’Rear (2007-09) and Dane Hankamer (2013). Salado golf remains strong with the girls team reaching the 4A state tournament this month.
“Salado had a golf program (before),” Preston said. “(But) honestly, I do think I had a hand in starting something that was a pretty good program with some great players.”
It all had to start with somebody.