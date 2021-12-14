BELTON — Harker Heights outscored Belton by 20 after the first quarter Tuesday night and notched a 52-33 victory in District 12-6A action at Tiger Gym.
Belton (6-9, 1-1) closed the first quarter on a 7-0 run and led 14-13 after the opening 8 minutes. The Lady Knights (13-6, 2-0), though, doubled-up the Lady Tigers 16-8 in the second quarter for a 29-22 advantage into halftime.
Heights’ cushion was 40-28 after the third quarter.
Anna Beamesderfer had 13 points and Ayanna Jones 10, for the Lady Tigers, who were coming off a 48-31 victory over Killeen Shoemaker last Friday to get off to a fast start in 12-6A. McKenna Maddux and Lillian Small added five points apiece for Belton on Tuesday.
Samiyah Walker posted 15 points, and Angelique Morgan and Tyra Oliver chipped in 11 each for two-time defending district champion Harker Heights, which beat Copperas Cove 53-41 in its opener last week.
Belton is back in action at 7 p.m. Friday against Killeen at Tiger Gym, where the Lady Tigers will honor their seniors.