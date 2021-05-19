NAVASOTA — After one run-filled inning offensively and seven solid innings in the circle backed by clean defense, Lake Belton is a win away from a regional final appearance.
Left-hander Shelby Schultz took a perfect game into the sixth inning, which meant the Lady Broncos’ four-run third was plenty, and Lake Belton defeated Huffman-Hargrave 4-1 on Wednesday night at Ira Floyd Field to take a 1-0 lead in the teams’ best-of-three Class 4A Region III semifinal softball series.
“Great job by Shelby in the circle. We gave her the game ball. She was the player of the game,” Lake Belton head coach Matt Blackburn said. “We had kids get some timely hits, but, man, when you get clutch pitching like that, it’s huge.”
Schultz was perfect until Huffman-Hargrave’s Tiegan Boyd drew a two-out walk in the top of the sixth. The Lady Falcons (28-11) picked up their first hit when the next batter, Lindsey Gonzalez, doubled to the gap in right-center field to score Boyd and pull Huffman-Hargrave within 4-1.
Schultz also allowed back-to-back singles with one out in the seventh but notched her ninth and final strikeout of the contest and fielded a popout to end the threat, close out the victory and put the Lady Broncos on the doorstep of the fifth round in their inaugural season.
Game 2 is at 7:30 tonight back in Navasota. If necessary, Game 3 is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday also in Navasota. The series winner faces either Liberty or Carthage in the Region III final.
“It kind of psyched me out a little bit because I thought about (the perfect game) and then they hit the ball. But, I mean, it’s fine because I just battled back from it,” Schultz said with a smile. “Knowing that I can count (on the defense) makes me feel better about if I miss my spot and they hit it because I know they are going to be behind me to make plays.”
Against the Lady Falcons — who technically are still the reigning 4A state champions, winning the title in 2019 before not having the opportunity to defend it in 2020 because the pandemic wiped out the season before it reached the playoffs — Lake Belton (31-5) collected all it needed on the scoreboard in the third.
Hannah Jensen led off the frame with a double to the wall in left. Her courtesy runner, Trinity Collins, scored on an error at first following a bunt by Haley Hoffman to make it 1-0.
Autumn Holman reached on an infield single to put runners on second and first, and both advanced on Schultz’s sacrifice bunt ahead of Madison Lux’s two-run single to center for a 3-0 advantage. Elaina Herrera then blooped a single to shallow center that allowed Lux to score and put Lake Belton in the driver’s seat at 4-0.
Aside from the third, Huffman-Hargrave starter Christin Haygood kept the Lady Broncos at bay with 11 strikeouts and she allowed just two other singles the rest of the way.
“Super-big game and we have to win one more. I’ve told them all year, we play one pitch at a time, one inning at a time and one game at a time,” Blackburn said. “And now I have a chance to see some game film of them against us. I can see how they attacked our hitters and (the hitters) can make adjustments, and we can see what worked and what didn’t.”
NOTE: The series originally was to be played at Texas A&M’s Davis Diamond but with rain chances prominent, it was shifted to Navasota’s all-turf field.