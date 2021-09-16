There is a video posted to Challen Maileoi’s page on Hudl, which is a sort of social media website utilized by some teams and players to showcase their latest highlights and statistics.
In this particular snippet, Maileoi, a junior offensive lineman for Lake Belton, pulls to his left from the right guard spot and engages with an opposing linebacker from Mexia during the Broncos’ season opener last month. Maileoi overpowers the defender and proceeds to shove him about 15 yards down the field and then to the ground.
It’s not uncommon these days for Maileoi to do such a thing to an opponent. The surprise lies in the fact that Maileoi had never lifted a single weight or played a down of football until his freshman year. Two seasons later, Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope refers to the 6-foot, 275-pound 16-year-old as “the epitome of what we want from a Bronco athlete.”
“What an outstanding young man,” Cope continued. “He’s very well-respected, extremely polite, cares about this program, cares about his teammates, and to have the opportunity to coach a kid like Challen makes it fun as a coach.”
Maileoi is the youngest among seven siblings. He was born on Samoa, from where he moved when he was 5 to Honolulu, Hawaii. As an eighth-grader, what he described as family reasons prompted a roughly 3,700-mile move from the island to Central Texas with his parents, his sister and her family, and he wound up attending North Belton Middle School.
There were plenty of adjustments that awaited Maileoi when he stepped on the campus that December.
“Our middle school (in Hawaii) didn’t have sports and I didn’t really lift weights or anything,” Maileoi said, noting that he always knew he was strong, crediting that to genetics while recalling stories his older brothers had told him of his dad once being a body builder. “First year here was pretty crazy, changing from that island life to mainland life. Schools here are really different, everyone is taller, and life over here I would say is pretty fast-paced, where over there it’s kind of relaxing, laid back. Here, everybody is into sports.”
When Maileoi began high school at Belton in 2019, his sister encouraged him to try out for football. He was a defensive lineman on one of the Tigers’ freshman teams, then became part of the inaugural sophomore class at Lake Belton last fall. A shift to the O-line followed, and more sports did, too. He also participates in powerlifting and track and field, in which he was the district champion in the shot put last spring.
“He came in (as a sophomore) and really impressed us with his work ethic and so we thought that he would be a ringleader for our offensive line,” Cope said. “He’s done that and more. He’s very intelligent and loves the game of football, so he’s always up for the challenge of whatever it may be. He has great feet and is physical at the point of attack. That’s probably the two best traits you can have.”
Maileoi said that even though he didn’t have the chance to bond with his current teammates in middle school, the camaraderie that he’s established in the two-plus years of high school is unmatched in his eyes and one of the main reasons why his acclimation to the area has felt relatively seamless.
“I really appreciate the players I get to play with. I wasn’t with them during middle school when they built relationships, and I didn’t get to know anybody. But as soon as football started, that chemistry started clicking. I started hanging out with them and we just get along really easily, and I’m thankful for that.”
Maileoi — who bench presses 305 pounds, squats 520 and power cleans 260 — played all 10 games at left tackle in Lake Belton’s first year of competition. With the Broncos (3-0) dealing with a few injuries in the early stages of this season, he’s been asked to line up at tackle, guard and center through the first three weeks. He credits the coaches for helping him navigate each position. The coaches return the compliments right back.
“He’s got a motor on him, his football IQ is off the charts, and it helps when you’re naturally strong. He’s a film guy. Through the system we have, we can keep stats on how much film a kid watches, and his hours are up there along with the coaches,” Broncos offensive line coach R.J. Bacon said. “When he locks up on you, there’s no getting away. It doesn’t matter if you’re that big-time Division I defensive end or tackle. He’s going to lock up on you and he’s going to push you toward that opposite end zone.”
Speaking of the end zone, Maileoi — who’s been joined on the line at various times this season by Dominic Simpson, Christian Kunz, Logan Gandara, Braden Gutierrez, Mason Trovinger, Kaden Bradshaw and Jackson Myers — knows visiting it with the ball in his hands during a game is unlikely to happen.
That doesn’t bother him in the least.
“When everybody on the line does their job, it’s really beautiful how spaces and gaps open up for the running back,” he said. “Usually, we don’t get the spotlight but we know that he was able to get that touchdown because of the gaps that we created. And that’s enough for me.”
The Broncos, who host Cameron Yoe (0-3) at 7 tonight at Tiger Field, averaged 391.6 yards an outing last season during a 9-1 campaign and are off to another strong start offensively this year to the tune of 397.3 yards and 32 points per game.
Maileoi, naturally, is a big — figuratively and literally — reason why.
“When you lead by example and not by talk, it’s different. When it’s time for us to pick it up and get things happening, he’s going to make that block and put somebody on their tail,” Bacon said. “The other kids are going to see that out of the corner of their eye and say, ‘OK, he’s doing this right here and we better match it.’ He does a great job of that for us.”