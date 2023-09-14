BELTON — He may be singing the national anthem, or more likely catching touchdown passes, but one thing is certain, Belton’s Diego Coleman will be all over the football field Friday nights.
And if last week is a reliable indicator, Tigers fans may only be getting started watching him do the latter.
“He’s got really good hands. He makes hard catches. He’s gotten much better at blocking than he was when we first moved him there,” Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said of Coleman, a senior tight end who has 18 catches for 274 yards and five TDs since moving to the position in 2022.
“He’s improved a lot. So we lean on that a little bit,” the coach continued. “He made a lot of plays the other night. We hope he continues to do that throughout the year.”
Coleman, who has loved football since he was a youth, also is a longtime member of school choir, which he started as a sixth-grader at Killeen ISD and has continued since.
“We had a really fun director and it was really fun for me, so I just stuck with it,” said Coleman, a bass.
The 17-year-old had plenty to sing about after his two-touchdown breakout in the Tigers’ 28-21 comeback victory over Huntsville last Friday, which extended their start to 3-0 going into tonight’s non-district finale against San Angelo Central (1-2). Kick is set for 7 p.m. at Tiger Field.
“Every game that we’ve had so far has been a nail-biter and we’ve pulled through every single time,” said Coleman, who finished with team-highs of five receptions for 92 yards and caught TD throws of 11 yards and 34 yards, respectively, from Reese Rumfield, the last of which tied the game late in the third quarter in highlight-reel fashion.
“I saw the ball coming short and I saw (the defender) in my peripheral vision coming towards me,” he recalled Tuesday of his airborne antics during which he drew early contact and a flag for interference then made the catch anyway on a play that started with a double-reverse.
“So I was like, ‘I gotta go up for it.’ So I just did,” he said. “It hit me and knocked the ball loose and then I saw it and I just grabbed it. It was a really exciting play.”
The play also started the momentum shift to Belton’s favor as the Tigers recovered three fourth-quarter fumbles en route to a spirited comeback victory.
Now Coleman and Belton aim to stay the course against the Bobcats, who won last year’s meeting 35-12.
“I think it elevates the pressure when we continue to win because it puts more of a target on our back, so we just have to keep playing the way we are because we don’t want to lose this winning streak. We have to take it up a notch every time,” he said.
For Coleman, that pressure is something he’s warming up to, thanks, in part, to the confidence he’s gained from his new quarterback.
“I know Reese — he’s told me before that he’s the type of guy who works better under pressure. I like that about him,” Coleman said. “I think Reese has given me a lot of confidence. Even if I mess up in practice, he’s still giving me the ball. So, it’s been pretty nice.”
Coleman and the rest of Belton’s receivers have given Rumfield plenty of dependable targets from which to choose, and the senior signal-caller has done a fine job of spreading the wealth. Five Tigers already have at least one touchdown catch.
“He’s great with that,” Coleman said. “I think it’s nice because if you’re covered, you know somebody else is open.”
Coleman’s football journey began by building a love of the game by watching it on television with his father.
“Ever since I was really little, I’ve always wanted to play football just because I grew up around it,” said Coleman, who mostly played defense during his Pee Wee days because of his size.
“Once I shook off the nerves of being scared to hit, I loved it so much,” he said. “I looked forward to it all the time.”
As a freshman, Coleman played defensive end and receiver at Killeen Ellison before transferring to Belton after Christmas break. He spent his sophomore year as a receiver on Belton’s JV then was asked to change roles during spring, which preceded his move to varsity by his junior campaign.
Looking back now, Coleman candidly says his attitude was a work in progress during his initial time at Belton.
“When I first got here, I had a really bad attitude and Coach Sniffin didn’t like it, so I really had to fix that,” the 6-2, 195-pounder said.
Coleman did and eventually came the position switch.
“I remember I was pretty upset at first but (offensive coordinator) Coach (Barry) Campbell came and talked to me and he was like, ‘We just want to get you a spot on the field because we want you somewhere,’” Coleman recalled. “And he kind of calmed me down a little bit and he made me feel better about it. And, I mean, I’m here now getting the playing time I’ve always wanted ever since I was a little kid. It’s been fun.”
Coleman also loves spending time with his teammates, and doesn’t want to leave the game behind after high school, whether that means getting the right scholarship offer, walking on at the right place or being involved with a program in other ways.
His passion for music also includes the guitar, an instrument he plans to devote more time to learning once the season has passed.
“He brings a guitar in here every once in a while. I haven’t heard him play it yet, but I think it’s pretty cool,” Sniffin said. “It’s great to have kids who are well-rounded. They have other interests and focus that they’re not always concentrated on football.”
For at least the next few weeks, though, football will take precedence over his strumming, and Coleman is perfectly OK with that.
“If I’m being honest, last year I didn’t have as much confidence as I did this year,” he said. “I used to overthink a lot when I thought the ball was coming to me but now I just feel like I’ve earned that chance. And it’s a really nice feeling to know that I’m trusted on the team.”