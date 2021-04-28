With a conference title a growing possibility and a postseason berth all but certain, the Temple College Leopards got a taste of playoff intensity Wednesday afternoon.
The Leopards — who have been nearly unbeatable at home this season and entered their Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader with Hill tied for first in the standings — were forced to fight back from early deficits in both games at Danny Scott Sports Complex and showcased their grit to pick up a pair of wins.
Seth Stephenson drove in six runs and was a double short of the cycle, Nathan Medrano allowed three runs on five hits in a complete-game outing, and Temple College pounded out 16 hits for a 15-3, five-inning victory in the opener. The Leopards followed that with a 6-5 win in Game 2, during which Temple College overcame a 5-1 deficit and capped the comeback with an eighth-inning, go-ahead home run by Raul Aragon to secure the sweep of the Rebels and TC’s 21st straight home win.
Trailing 5-2, the Leopards (36-9, 19-7) tied the game with a three-run sixth inning. Joseph Redfield scored from third base on an errant throw by Hill reliever Austin Stubber, and Aragon and Max Puls each hit RBI singles to make it 5-5. After TC failed to bring around Stephenson in the seventh, the Leopards pushed ahead in their next at-bat thanks to Aragon’s one-out homer that easily cleared the right-field wall.
“My main goal was to just get on base at that point. I got a hold of that pitch and it went out, and it was pretty good for us,” said Aragon, who hadn’t hit a home run since Jan. 30 and helped TC improve to 22-1 at home. “I knew it had a chance to get over the fence. It was up there pretty good. I was happy. That was my second (home run) of the season and it was exciting to put the team up.”
Kolby Wilson started for TC and allowed five runs on six hits through 4 2/3 innings. Davis Pratt (2-0), who only had two appearances in the last month entering Wednesday, closed out Game 2 with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and retired all 13 batters faced. The freshman from Albuquerque, N.M., struck out six and yielded no hits or walks to pick up the win.
“All my stuff was working. I just knew that if I threw strikes, if I kept (Hill) uncomfortable and didn’t give up runs, then my hitters could get us back in the game,” Pratt said. “Going in there, you have to be confident, and it’s nice to have a defense and an offense like we do that can make up for some bad pitches.”
Puls had a 5-for-7 day at the plate with a pair of RBIs. Aragon went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and Clark Henry finished 3-for-7 with an RBI double for the doubleheader.
Stephenson went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, a three-run triple and a two-run single, and Ty Tilson hit a pair of doubles and drove in three runs in the opener.
TC’s catchers weren’t too shabby at the plate, either. Game 1 starter Sammy Diaz went 2-for-3 and Andruw Gonzales hit a pair of singles in Game 2.
“As long as everyone does their job and takes care of their spots, we know that we can rally together,” Aragon said. “This lineup can produce at any time.”
Kade Hunter hit a two-run home run off Medrano in the first inning of Game 1 to give third-place Hill (28-16, 15-11) an early 2-0 lead. Temple bounced back with nine runs over the next three innings and added six more in the fourth. Aragon hit a two-run single in the first, and Stephenson homered in the second and hit a bases-loaded triple in the third.
Hill scored on a bases-loaded hit batter in the top of the fourth that made it 9-3 before Stephenson, Redfield and Tilson drove in runs to make it 15-3.
The Rebels jumped out to a 4-1 lead after three innings in Game 2 on the strength of home runs by Scout Sanders and Hunter. An RBI double in the fifth by Hunter made it 5-1 and forced TC head coach Craig McMurtry to turn to Pratt out of the bullpen.
“(Pratt) was big for us today. We were able to stay in the game and add a run or two here and there and then finally tie it up. That was huge,” McMurtry said. “Pratt did a great job on the mound. Anytime you’re at home, you want to keep it between one or two runs so you can give yourself a shot to win it at the end.”
Cade Stapleton (4-4) took the loss for Hill in the opener after allowing five runs on six hits in two innings. Kyle Mosley started for the Rebels in Game 2 and gave up two runs on four hits through five innings. Naut Kragt (3-4) threw two innings of relief in Game 2 and yielded a lone run on three hits.
Hunter drove in six runs on the day for the Rebels with two home runs and two doubles.