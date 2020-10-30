MCGREGOR — McGregor intercepted a pass in the end zone in the closing seconds to stave off Cameron Yoe 24-16 on Friday night and knock the Yoemen from playoff contention.
It was the season finale for Yoe (4-5, 2-4 District 11-3A-I), which needed a win to keep its playoff hopes alive.
Chad Lorenz scored on two 24-yard runs to give the Bulldogs (5-4, 3-2) a 14-0 lead with 1:59 left in the second quarter, and an interception and long return set up Veandre McDaniel to score on a 13-yard run with 41 seconds left before halftime.
Yoe tried to rally on a 71-yard TD pass to Za’Korien Spikes from Ryan Muniz, followed by a 1-yard touchdown run by Keshon Johnson. Muniz also connected on 2-point conversion passes to Johnson and Jaidyn Sanchez.
The Yoemen’s last-ditch effort ended with the final interception.
MCGREGOR 24, CAMERON YOE 16
Yoe 0 0 8 8 — 16
McGregor 7 14 3 0 — 24
McG — Chad Lorenz 24 run (Kiser Medina kick)
McG — Lorenz 24 run (Medina kick)
McG — Veandre McDaniel 13 run (Medina kick)
McG — Medina 21 field goal
Yoe — Za’Korien Spikes 71 pass from Ryan Muniz (Keshon Johnson pass from Muniz)
Yoe — Johnson 1 run (Jaidyn Sanchez pass from Muniz)
TEAM STATISTICS
Yoe McG
First downs 16 15
Rushes-yards 38-131 41-166
Passing yards 216 201
Comp.-Att.-Int. 15-28-4 7-14-0
Punts-average 3-37.6 NA
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 6-70 NA
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Yoe: Johnson 14-67, Zane Zeinert 13-16, Muniz 6-31, Pharrell Hemphill 2-14; McGregor: Lorenz 27-110, McDaniel 7-31.
PASSING — Yoe: Zeinert 6-14-2-67, Muniz 9-14-2-149; McGregor: McDaniel 7-14-0.
RECEIVING — Yoe: Spikes 6-159, Sanchez 3-29, Kason Goolsby 4-13, Phaibian Bynaum 1-14, Johnson 1-1.
— Reported by Bertie Shumate
Salado 66
Robinson 0
SALADO — The Salado Eagles grounded the Robinson Rockets and put a bow on their first district title since 2017 in the process.
The Eagles (9-1, 5-0 District 9-4A-II) got touchdowns from six players, with Noah Mescher, Reid Vincent, and Kofi Stoglin scoring two each.
Salado built a 35-0 lead by the end of the first quarter on two touchdowns from Mescher and scores from Vincent, Cole Maedgen, and Stoglin.
The second was more of the same as the Eagles got a 21-yard touchdown pass from Hutton Haire to Wrook Brown, an 11-yard run from Vincent and a 2-yard run from Stoglin to take a 56-0 lead into halftime.
Drew Bird scored in the third quarter on a 7-yard run, and Brown capped it with a 27-yard field goal in the fourth.
The Rockets (2-8, 0-5) managed only 76 yards.
SALADO 66, ROBINSON 0
Robinson 0 0 0 0 — 0
Salado 35 21 7 3 — 66
Sal — Noah Mescher 20 run (Wrook Brown kick)
Sal — Reid Vincent 13 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Mescher 33 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Cole Maedgen 37 pass from Hutton Haire (Brown kick)
Sal — Kofi Stoglin 4 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Brown 21 pass from Haire (Brown kick)
Sal — Vincent 11 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Stoglin 2 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Drew Bird 7 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Brown 27 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Rob Sal
Rushes-yards 33-329 26-65
Passing yards 72 11
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-3-0 3-3-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Robinson: Cooper Petty 13-50, Aleki Clark 3-16, Blaine Lathern 4-8, Andrew Stanford 4-3, Joseph McHenry 2-(-12); Salado: Mescher 8-88, Caden Strickland 5-82, Vincent 7-72, Bird 3-53, Aydin Keating 4-18, Stoglin 2-6, Haire 1-5, Ryan McBurney 1-2, Gavyn Keyser 1-1.
PASSING — Robinson: Lathern 1-1-0-11, Stanford 0-2-0-0; Salado: Haire 1-3-0.
RECEIVING — Robinson: Stanford 1-11; Salado: Maedgen 1-37, Brown 1-21, Strickand 1-14
— Reported by Garrison Rafay
Holland 50
Bruceville-Eddy 13
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — After falling behind 6-0, the Holland Hornets (7-2, 4-1) clinched a playoff berth by running off 50 straight points against the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles (2-6, 1-4) in a District 12-2A-I game.
The Eagles scored on a 1-yard run by Hunter Diaz to take the early lead, but it was almost all Hornets after that. Holland’s Ayden Tomasek threw for two touchdowns and scored twice on the ground with runs of 1 and 24 yards.
Tomasek connected with Karson Gomez for a 16-yard TD pass and with Josh Evans for a 13-yard score. Gomez also scored on a 6-yard run.
Caleb Evans added an 80-yard touchdown run for Holland.
The Eagles closed out the scoring on a 40-yard pass from Trapper Ensor to Colby Tolbert.
HOLLAND 50, BRUCEVILLE-EDDY 13
Holland 13 15 22 0 — 50
Bruceville-Eddy 6 0 0 7 — 13
B-E — Hunter Diaz 1 run (kick failed)
Hol — Ayden Tomasek 1 run (Jose Arzola kick)
Hol — Karson Gomez 6 run (kick failed)
Hol — Caleb Evans 80 run (Evans run)
Hol — Gomez 16 pass from Tomasek (Arzola kick)
Hol — Tomasek 24 run (Arzola kick)
Hol — Josh Evans 13 pass from Tomasek (Arzola kick)
Hol — Ethan Botts 45 interception return (JC Chaney run)
B-E — Colby Tolbert 40 pass from Trapper Ensor (Tolbert kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hol B-E
First downs 13 11
Rushes-yards 35-272 31-105
Passing yards 124 93
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-12-0 6-23-1
Punts-average 1-30 3-30
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-56 5-46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holland: Caleb Evans 2-94, Tomasek 9-58, Gomez 14-39, Ethan Mann 3-36, Dawson Haney 1-24, Javier Hernandez 4-23; Bruceville-Eddy: Diaz 21-90, Ensor 10-15.
PASSING — Holland: Tomasek 7-12-0-124; Bruceville-Eddy: Ensor 6-23-1-93.
RECEIVING — Holland: Ashton Morris 2-59, Josh Evans 4-49, Gomez 1-16; Bruceville-Eddy: Levi Lafavres 4-47, Tolbert 2-46.
— Reported by Jill Marwitz
CTCS 56
Austin Savio 14
ROUND ROCK — Ryan Turley scored four touchdowns as Central Texas Christian cruised past Austin St. Dominic Savio in non-district action.
Turley, who scored three rushing touchdowns and one on a 56-yard punt return, finished with 95 yards rushing on 16 carries.
The Lions (5-1) built a 21-0 lead when Alec Gonzalez found Andrew Lange on a 71-yard scoring pass, and Turley followed with TD runs of 2 and 17 yards.
The Eagles (1-4) got the board in the second quarter with a 16-yard pass from Peyton Keily to James Mooney to close it to 21-7, before the Lions got a 40-yard scoring strike from Gonzalez to Cole Clark and a 2-yard run from Turley to surge to a 35-7 lead.
Keily scored on a 1-yard run to narrow the gap to 35-14 by intermission, but that was as close as the Eagles got.
Turley returned a punt 56 yards in the third to make it 42-14, and a 10-yard touchdown run by Gonzalez and a 6-yard run by Charlie Hudson capped the scoring.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 56,
AUSTIN ST. DOMINIC SAVIO 14
CTCS 21 14 14 7 — 56
Savio 0 14 0 0 — 14
CTCS — Andrew Lange 71 pass from Alec Gonzalez (Charlie Hudson kick)
CTCS — Ryan Turley 2 run (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Turley 17 run (Hudson kick)
Sav — James Mooney 16 pass from Peyton Keily (Sebastian Anton kick)
CTCS — Cole Clark 40 pass from Gonzalez (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Turley 2 run (Hudson kick)
Sav — Keily 1 run (Anton kick)
CTCS — Turley 56 punt return (Hudson kick
CTCS — Gonzalez 10 run (Hudson kick)
CTCS —Hudson 6 run (Hudson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
CTCS Sav
First downs 20 12
Rushes-yards 29-168 35-184
Passing yards 273 71
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-14-0 3-11-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-79 7-53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Turley 16-95, Gonzalez 8-80, Connor Ling 1-6, Hudson 1-6, Ethan Allerkamp 1-1 Savio: Daniel Howell 16-120, Peyton Keily 12-49, Luke Sheguit 5-4..
PASSING — CTCS: Gonzalez 9-13-0-256, Tyler Sears 1-1-0-17; Savio: Keily 3-11-0-71.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Turley 3-69, Ling 3-55, Clark 2-61, Andrew Lange 1-71, Brian Rose 1-17; Savio: Mooney 2-62.
— Reported by P.J. Thurman
SM Academy 52
Holy Trinity Cath. 6
SAN MARCOS — The San Marcos Academy Bears (4-2, 4-1) shut down the Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics (3-3, 2-2) in a TAPPS six-man District 4-II game that ended with 1:23 left in the third quarter on the 45-point rule.
Zaylin Blackwood ran for the only touchdown for the Celtics, who finished with just 23 yards rushing.
Jace Martin was 13-of-24 passing for 183 yards for Holy Trinity. Blackwood had seven catches for 51 yards, Patrick McKenna hauled in two passes for 46 yards, and Guido Zecca had five receptions for 37 yards.
SAN MARCOS ACADEMY 52,
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC 6
Holy Trinity 0 6 0 x — 6
SMA 14 24 14 x — 52
HT — Zaylin Blackwood run
TEAM STATISTICS
HT
Rushes-yards 12-23
Passing yards 187
Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-27-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holy Trinity: Blackwood 10-18, Patrick Weisbruch 1-10.
PASSING — Holy Trinity: Jace Martin 13-24-1-183, Blackwod 1-3-0-4.
RECEIVING — Holy Trinity: Blackwood 7-51, Patrick McKenna 2-46, Guido Zecca 5-37, Neri Navarro 2-10, Weisbruch 1-4.
Thrall 41
Moody 0
THRALL — The Thrall Tigers (5-4, 3-2) shut out the Moody Bearcats (1-8, 0-5) in District 12-2A-I action.
No other information was reported before press time.
Snook 50
Granger 13
SNOOK — Snook (5-4, 5-1) spoiled Grangers’ bid for the outright district title with a win over the Lions (7-2, 5-1), who shared the District 13-2A-II crown with the Blue Jays.
No other information was reported before press time.
Oglesby 82
Buckholts 32
OGLESBY — The Oglesby Tigers (8-1, 2-0) raced past the Buckholts Badgers (2-6, 0-2) in a District 14-1A-II game.
No other information was reported before press time.