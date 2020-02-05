BELTON — Head coach Matt Blackburn draws from experience when he discusses with his Belton softball players their interest in playing beyond high school. He usually shares a story from his youth that includes all the ups and downs an athlete might encounter while chasing a college career, from hope to hiccups to ultimately achieving the goal.
The abbreviated version essentially is that he wants them to work hard and never sell themselves short. Give it a whirl and it just might come to fruition.
The message appears to have been rather effective over the course of Blackburn’s 13 seasons in charge of the Lady Tigers’ program, to the tune of 35 players reaching the collegiate level in some capacity.
Check that. Make it 38.
Maddison Parker, Miranda Davila and Payton Cook joined that group Wednesday when they along with three more Belton student-athletes — Brynn Harmsen, Kabyl Utley and Caroline Rowe — participated in a signing ceremony inside the school’s athletic complex that signaled the start of their budding futures outside of the Big Red community.
Harmsen is set to play tennis at Southwestern College (Kansas), Utley, a wide receiver, will suit up for Austin College next season, and Rowe will make her way to Mary Hardin-Baylor as a member of the acrobatics and tumbling team.
“Blackburn has always taught us to fight for what you want,” said Cook, who is headed to Texas A&M-Texarkana. “It doesn’t even seem real right now.”
It is real, as real as the countless hours the teenagers put toward reaching this juncture.
“I know a lot of what we do here contributes to that success — the weight program, the practices, the games, the structure of having to be a student-athlete,” Blackburn said. “They have to manage their time and I hold them to a pretty good standard when it comes to that.”
It’s not always simple, as the Abilene Christian-bound Davila shared, but rewarding nonetheless.
“My sophomore year was rough for me. I was not in the lineup. I was just one of those, you call my name and I’ll go where you need me. And that was hard for me after my freshman year when I was brought on as the (designated player),” she recalled. “Blackburn taught me a lesson and it really took me into who I am now. I worked hard and it’s really about persevering.”
Parker, the program’s single-season home run leader after hitting 12 a year ago who inked with Prairie View A&M, also discussed the ways in which playing for Belton has helped prepare her for taking on the next level.
“Honestly, the program has made me mentality and physically stronger as a player. On the mental aspect, it’s like flushing the negatives, and I’ve grown in that way,” she said.
Parker, Davila and Cook — a trio of first-team all-district performers last season, when Belton advanced to the Class 6A Region II semifinals — all said they’ve been influenced and encouraged by former players along the way, whether it was uplifting words or tangible examples of what it takes to flourish.
“I’ve always kind of looked up to older softball players, even before high school, and remember always wanting to be exactly like them,” Cook said. “And I’ve had family friends go on to college through Belton, so I’ve wanted to follow those footsteps.”
Now Cook, Parker, Davila, Harmsen, Utley and Rowe have left prints in the path for others to mirror.