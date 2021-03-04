The fruit on the victory tree has been plentiful in recent seasons at Academy.
But for a team that’s averaged 24 wins over the past four years and has gone a combined 39-1 during three consecutive district title runs — including back-to-back undefeated crowns this season and last — triumphs still aren’t taken for granted.
“It was a big one for us because that’s been a hump that we haven’t been able to get over in two years, so to finally overcome the third round and get some more basketball is a good feeling,” senior Tanner Rambeau said, referring to last Saturday’s Class 3A Region III quarterfinal win over Franklin that boosted the Bees to a section of the playoffs they hadn’t been around since before any of the current players were born — Academy’s state championship campaign of 2002.
Beating Franklin, 69-47, in the third round after falling at that same stage each of the last two seasons, though, is by no means the cherry on top for a group that has played a lot of basketball together.
At Wednesday’s practice, music thumped so loudly — cranked up as part of a way to fine-tune on-court communication — inside The Hive that regular conversations felt like shouting matches, and Academy (20-7) would like to continue making a bunch of noise in 3A all the way to San Antonio.
“(The third-round victory) was important for the guys, but our goal wasn’t to make it to regionals,” said fifth-year head coach James Holt, who eclipsed 100 wins with the program in January. “Our overall goal is to keep playing as many games as we can, get to state, and if we can win it, win it.”
That’s the goal of the 16 remaining 3A teams set for regional semifinals this week.
The Bees’ next hurdle is New Waverly (26-1) at 6 tonight in Madisonville. The winner plays for the Region III championship against either Lorena (23-4) or Winnie East Chambers (26-0), which square off following the Bees-Bulldogs bout.
The regional final is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday back in Madisonville.
Academy, which hasn’t lost since Jan. 5, defeated Teague, 70-43, in the bi-district round then topped Scurry-Rosser, 59-37, in the second round before downing former district foe Franklin. New Waverly’s road to the regional semifinals featured wins over Hempstead (78-49), Huntington (72-37) and Hitchcock (71-56).
“I think this team is good enough to go to state but the other three teams are as well. So, they are all probably thinking the exact same thing — ‘If we’re good enough to be in this position, we’re good enough to make state,’” Holt said. “And only one is going to make it — the team that executes and is able to impose their will, their game plan, their style of play the best.”
How the Bees buzz
Rambeau and fellow senior Jaylin McWilliams were varsity members as freshmen, a ninth-grade year that included 21 wins that weren’t enough to get Academy into the playoffs.
The following season, current seniors Jerry Cephus and Kollin Mraz, as well as junior Darion Franklin, joined the school’s top team, and, combined with the rest of the Bees’ complementary pieces, began their string of three league championships in a row and two appearances in regional quarterfinals that ended in 2018-19 and 2019-20 with losses to Crockett.
McWilliams, Cephus and Franklin concurred that not much — aside from a recommitment to defensive intensity — needed to change when the group assembled for this season, and tweaks to their approach were few and far between. Most of the adjustments, they said, took place in the offseason.
“I’d say we’re more mature and we got better over the summer. We came together and developed more chemistry since last year and it’s made a big difference,” said Franklin, who noted the Bees’ depth as a major factor. The Bees also have three players, Chris Preddie, Tyler Lambert and Trae Rambeau, in their second varsity seasons.
“It feels like you have a backbone when you’re playing,” Franklin added. “So, like, if I’m not playing well, he’s playing well. So we can all relax and play our game how we want to play.”
Rambeau said that particular ingredient for success stemmed from each player recognizing, accepting and perfecting his individual role, which has kept everyone on the same page.
“Everybody stepping up to be a leader and not relying on one guy, I think has helped,” McWilliams said. “Everybody wants to be here and everybody is here for a reason, and I think that’s what is keeping us going.”
McWilliams averages about 15.5 points a game, Franklin registers about 14 and Cephus and Rambeau hover around 11. Mraz, who starts along with the aforementioned four, grabs a team-high 5.7 rebounds per game, and nine players average 11 minutes of action.
“That’s what makes us so strong — the depth on our roster,” Cephus said.
Barking Bulldogs
New Waverly dropped its season opener Nov. 17 to Huntsville Alpha Omega Academy, 75-71, and hasn’t lost since while rolling to an undefeated district championship and outscoring opponents by an average score of 73-42.
Junior Sebastine Amaro posts 20 points per game to pace a trio of players (Joe Bryant at 15.9 and Cameron Austin at 10.4) averaging double figures in scoring.
“They play really good defense, they’re intense and work hard, and they have multiple guys that can score, which is what we kind of pride ourselves on,” said Holt, who was an assistant at Ponder when it beat New Waverly in the 2009 2A state title tilt. “They are a complete team. But I think our kids are confident that if we can play our game, we’ll be right there with them.”
Hey, this is a tournament, after all
When the University Interscholastic League introduced its COVID-19 protocols for the basketball season, it did away with non-district tournaments and also the conventional regional tournament format, which pits the four semifinalists at one venue.
However, because of the winter storm last month, the postseason timeline needed some shuffling and the UIL amended its recommendations to allow for a regional tournament setting if the four teams agreed to do so and a cooperating venue was found.
Region III took advantage of the opportunity.
“I didn’t know we could do this until one of the coaches said ‘Hey, I read where we can set up a tournament if we all agree.’ I said, ‘That’s a great idea.’ I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of some regional tournaments and it’s a great experience,” Holt said. “Playing Tuesday and Friday would’ve been fine but I think this will be such an experience for the kids and something they’ll remember and talk to their kids about.
“It’s just a different atmosphere. The kids are going to love it.”
Franklin already is pretty certain of that.
“It’s exciting because we didn’t get to play in tournaments this year,” he said. “It’s like our first one and it’s a big one. And it’s more fun.”