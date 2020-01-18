BELTON — During a pregame ceremony two days after recording his 800th victory as a college coach, Ken DeWeese’s boss presented him with a special basketball commemorating the milestone. His Mary Hardin-Baylor players followed suit by giving him another win — in convincing fashion — to add to his collection.
UMHB shot 49 percent from the field and put on an offensive clinic Saturday afternoon, scoring with precision long-range shooting, breakaway dunks and everything in between during a 103-77 rout of McMurry at Mayborn Campus Center.
The outcome gave the Crusaders (12-4, 4-3 American Southwest Conference) sole possession of second place in the ASC West Division — one game back of leader Sul Ross State — and pushed DeWeese’s career record to 801-293.
Afterward, it was difficult to tell whether the 22nd-year UMHB coach was more pleased that the first number on his ledger is so large or that the second one is so much smaller.
“I don’t know what 800 means quite frankly,” said DeWeese, whose other head coaching stop was at McLennan Community College. “I’m not trying to disparage getting to 800 wins, because not everyone does it. But I don’t remember all 800 wins. I remember all of the losses, so I’m really proud that there aren’t more of them.
“The 800 wins really weren’t from me. I never scored in any one of those games. That many wins — and I really believe this — shows how many consistently good players with good character that I’ve had and how many unbelievably intelligent and hard-working assistant coaches I’ve had. With that combination of dependable players and hard-working coaches, it’s actually been a pretty easy 800.”
The Crusaders certainly made it look easy against the War Hawks (6-10, 3-4).
UMHB never trailed following the initial 6½ minutes and closed the first half with an 18-3 run to take a 48-33 lead into intermission.
After McMurry trimmed the margin to eight points by the 14:32 mark of the second, the Crusaders pulled away for good. Joseph Mitchell and Logan Hicks made 3-pointers on back-to-back trips to help fuel a 20-5 surge that concluded with eight consecutive points from Sam Moore — on a drive to the basket, a 3-pointer, a breakaway dunk and a layup — giving UMHB a 77-54 advantage with 10 minutes remaining.
“I thought we played really well at the end of the first half. And then once we made a defensive adjustment in the second half — the same adjustment we made in the first half — we were fine again,” DeWeese said.
The Crusaders’ lead ballooned to as many as 29 points with 3 minutes remaining, and they hit the 100-point mark on another 3-pointer by Moore with 2:30 left.
McMurry got 21 points from Zacc Carter, 14 from Mike Williams, and 10 from Krishawn Terry but never found a way to limit UMHB’s scoring.
Sophomore guard Casey Armour produced a double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds, Moore finished with 26 points, Mitchell had 17, and Logan Hicks added 15 and eight assists for the Crusaders, who shot 36 percent (10-of-28) from beyond the arc.
Mitchell, a junior transfer who sat out the season’s first 11 games because of a violation of team rules, was 7-of-9 from the field — including 3-of-5 from long range — dished out six assists, grabbed nine rebounds and pushed his scoring average to 11.2 points per game.
“I guess I’m making up for lost time, but Coach did a good job of keeping me practicing and keeping me in shape,” Mitchell said. “Now it’s just really about working myself into the flow and finding my place in the game.
“Today, we just came out and worked hard as a team to get the win. That’s all we were worried about. We just want to keep it rolling.”
NOTES: UMHB gets a bit of a break before playing again next Saturday at Concordia Texas. . . . The Crusaders play seven of their final nine games on the road to close the regular season.