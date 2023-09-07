With each game Temple plays, Tavion Flowers displays something he can do to help his team.
In the Wildcats’ season-opening 57-34 win at McKinney Boyd, the senior wide receiver made three catches for 46 yards, highlighted by a 20-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Kade Stewart for Flowers’ first varsity TD.
“It was really exciting,” Flowers said. “The adrenaline ran through me real quick.”
Last Friday at Willis, the tight man-to-man coverage of highly recruited cornerback Jermaine Bishop Jr. took away most of Temple’s opportunities to throw to junior receiver Christian Tutson, its top target.
Having seen during practices that Flowers can throw the ball accurately, Wildcats offensive coordinator Robby Case called for a trick play — a double pass — from the Willis 40-yard line with Temple trailing 14-7 late in the first quarter.
Stewart tossed a lateral out wide right to Flowers, who caught the ball, turned and saw Tutson sprinting behind the secondary. The fleet-footed Tutson didn’t have to break stride as he caught Flowers’ pass en route to the long touchdown and a 14-all game.
“I told them I can throw a little bit,” a grinning Flowers said, referring to Temple’s coaches. “They didn’t believe me, but they saw me throw and decided to add the double pass. If it was covered, I’d definitely try to get what I can (as a runner). But when I saw Christian was wide-open, I just let it go. He’s real fast. You can’t overthrow him. It was a good pass.”
The remainder of the game was decidedly less pleasant for Temple, as Willis outscored the Wildcats 31-3 in the final three quarters to hand them a 45-17 defeat.
However, Flowers made four receptions for a team-leading 77 yards as he continued his progression into becoming a productive, reliable performer in his final season with Temple.
Case said Flowers — a former baseball player — showed enough prowess with his right arm that he might get more opportunities to throw the pigskin.
“Tavi has a perfect quarterback rating so far, 1-for-1 with a touchdown. He might throw one this week — might be worth a shot. We’ll leave it in,” Case said in advance of Temple (1-1) playing its home opener against College Station (0-1) at 7 tonight at Wildcat Stadium.
Temple head coach Scott Stewart said the 6-foot, 180-pound Flowers has made large strides as a person and a player since last year, when he collected 11 receptions for 93 yards as then-senior Mikal Harrison-Pilot and Tutson made the majority of the catches. Flowers didn’t play a varsity game until the Wildcats’ District 12-6A opener at Bryan, primarily because his eligibility paperwork had to get approved after he spent the early part of his junior year in Belton ISD following a brief move.
“There’s no question Tavi’s a gifted kid. He’s extremely intelligent,” Scott Stewart said. “He was dealing with some immaturity stuff early on, but he’s really come into his own. He made a decision last offseason. He didn’t always see the importance of the weight room. He wanted to come play ball, and if it wasn’t about ball, he wasn’t about it or at least was reluctant to give all he had. But he had a really good offseason.”
Flowers said the experience he gained in a supporting role last year motivated him to put in the work to become a go-to player for the Wildcats as a senior.
“Last year, I didn’t touch the ball as much as I wanted to, but we had other guys to do that. For my first year on varsity, I was getting comfortable and getting a feel for things,” Flowers said. “This year, I’m more comfortable and I know I have to show up, so I just try to do my best.”
Flowers believes he still needs to improve his speed and consistency, but Case said the senior has many of the attributes required to be a top-notch receiver.
“Tavi’s a big kid and has always had really good hands. He runs good, sharp routes,” Case said. “We’re working on the consistency of the speed of each route he runs. At times, they’re not as fast as he wants them to be. Tavi’s obviously not as fast as Mikal was, but they’re both big kids who catch the ball well.
“To me, the most impressive thing with Tavi is how he’s developed personality-wise and leadership-wise. From where he was a couple years ago, he’s come a long way. He’s a very serious kid and doesn’t say much. But recently, I have heard him talking to guys and coaching guys up on the field, which is something he never would have done before. He’s starting to turn that corner for us.”
Flowers said he’s related not only to two Temple starting defenders — senior end Nasaiah President-Lighten and senior linebacker Bryce President — but also to first-year wide receivers coach Davion Curtis, a big-play receiver who starred on the 2014 Wildcats team that reached the Class 5A Division I state championship game.
Flowers is young for his grade, having turned 17 on July 11. He said academic success is a top priority, something his mother, Jessica Finley, always has emphasized.
“My mom, she’s been on my grades forever,” he said. “I’m not a straight-A student, but I make good grades.”
Watching record-setting Temple running back Samari Howard continue his football career at Army West Point has made an impact on Flowers, who’s interested not only in extending his football days but also in serving in the military and perhaps making it his career.
“One of my main goals is to play for Army. Samari is where I got the idea from,” Flowers said. “(Military service) is what I want to do.”