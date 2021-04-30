HEWITT — Four athletes from Central Texas Christian earned medals Friday on the first day of the TAPPS Class 3A track and field state meet.
Alec Gonzales cleared 5 feet, 10 inches to finish second in the boys high jump, and teammate Andrew Lange was third at 5-8. Tim Marwitz was runner-up in the boys shot put with a throw of 46-4½, and Lange added another bronze in the pole vault by clearing 12 feet. Abby Burt got the bronze in the girls pole vault at 7-6.
Athletes from CTCS and Holy Trinity Catholic wrap up the meet today with the running events.