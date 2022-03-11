Sure, the circumstances weren’t 100-percent ideal at the end of a celebratory, albeit very cold, Friday evening at Temple’s soccer complex. But the shiny gold ball that Wildcats head coach Matt Corley handed to his players postgame certainly turned a few frowns upside down.
Plus, the playoffs are next.
Copperas Cove’s Ryan Hicks pulled his team level at 2-all with 20 seconds left in regulation, sending the District 12-6A regular-season finale into penalty kicks. And after 11 rounds, the Bulldawgs outlasted Temple 9-8 to grab an extra point that helped them lock up the league’s second seed.
“Handing them that trophy, it was cool. It wasn’t the greatest of terms, but, you know, they’ve earned it,” said Corley, whose Wildcats (17-6-2, 11-1-2) had clinched the program’s first district title since 2008 on Tuesday night and will carry the league’s No. 1 seed into the postseason. “Looking at their body of work over the last two months, it’s well-deserved.”
Hicks’ tally — his first of the season no less — was well-timed in the nick of time, and it went toward an icing-on-the-cake finale for the Bulldawgs (7-3-4 district), who surged up the standings during the second half of league play en route to their first playoff berth in 22 seasons.
Temple goalie Jonathan Boyd made one save during the penalty kick extravaganza that normally is best of five but turned into the 11-round marathon. Cove keeper Ayden Seymour made one stop, too, which happened to be on Temple’s final attempt to seal the outcome.
“We were on a 22-year drought, and we didn’t sneak in. They had an undefeated second half of district — five regulation wins, two shootout wins, and even when we don’t play great, somehow we are still pulling a result,” Cove coach Tyler Frank said. “So, hopefully that continues into the playoffs. Credit to the kids. They work hard.”
Taking the pitch Friday night was no easy task for anybody with the wind chill dropping the temperature into the 20s.
The Wildcats applied the first wave of pressure shortly after kickoff, nearly getting a goal in the opening minute from Eric Ortiz, forcing Seymour into another save and earning a corner kick before 5 minutes had elapsed.
The Bulldawgs, though, were first on the board when Trey Fossett headed in a cross from Kendric Steward in the seventh minute.
Cove’s advantage lasted about 11 minutes before Ortiz settled a pass from the midfield, dribbled into enough space just outside the penalty box and lifted a shot with the outside of his right foot that hit the top-right corner of the net in the 18th.
It was Ortiz’s 22nd district marker and 32nd overall.
The Wildcats took the lead in the 39th minute when Ortiz’s shot from the left angle was headed away from far post by Fossett but only as far as Arik Diaz, who stood about 8 yards from the line and buried the rebound for 2-1 just before halftime.
Neither team threatened much in the second half, but with time winding down, Hicks made a run up the left side, cut into the penalty box and delivered a shot near post at a tough angle that slipped past Boyd.
“Tonight’s not a disappointment. It feels like one. But, Cove made a great play at the end of the game. You live and you learn. And last time we dropped points, we won five in a row. If we can repeat that again, that’s a great place to be,” Corley said. “We just have to get over it. I know the kids are disappointed but playoff wins will make a lot of pains go away.”
Corley, who reached the 200-career win milestone Tuesday, was honored pregame with a surprise presentation at midfield where he was surrounded by his players, parents, Wayne and Debbie, wife, Regina, Temple ISD superintendent Bobby Ott and athletic director Scott Stewart.
Corley, a 1997 Temple grad and in his 17th season at the helm of his alma mater, is the fourth Temple coach to reach 200 victories.
“That’s kind of what makes Temple special to me: the family environment,” Corley said. “My dad hadn’t been able to come to a game in probably four years and to get him to come out to a game on a night like tonight, that was really special for me. I love every single one of these kids. It was special. I really appreciated it.”
That ceremony led to senior night festivities during which Boyd, Imanol Jaramillo Toribio, Nick Scopac, Allan Arroyo, Connor James, Jorge Martinez, Brandon Arroyo Lopez, Alejandro Gonzalez, Quang Luong, Axel Gonzalez-Arroyo and Grant Thomas were applauded by bundled-up bunch of Wildcats supporters.