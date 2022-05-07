WACO — The second game of Academy’s first-round playoff series with Groesbeck started out quite similar to the opener, with the Bumblebees building an early three-run lead.
The ending, however, played out much differently — and much to the liking of Academy head coach Garrett Vail.
A day removed from needing extra innings to win after letting an early edge evaporate, Academy quickly set the tone Saturday afternoon with a three-run top of the first that it used as a springboard to a 12-2, series-clinching win over the Goats in a best-of-3 Class 3A bi-district playoff series at Waco ISD Sports Complex.
“It was big coming off of last night, which was a close ballgame, to be able to jump on them early and get some good at-bats and kind of take the pressure off,” said Vail, whose team defeated Groesbeck 6-5 in eight innings in Friday night’s Game 1, during which the Bees led 3-0 after two innings but had to rally after the Goats stormed back to take a 5-3 lead.
“All year our motto’s been, ‘So what?’” Vail said. “It doesn’t really matter where the game is. We just have to keep playing the game hard and keep playing it the right way and let the ball bounce however it’s going to bounce.”
The ball definitely bounced in the Bees’ favor Saturday.
Academy compiled a 5-0 lead through the first two innings, using timely hitting and aggressive base running to its advantage. The cushion proved more than enough for starting pitcher Trey Ward, who used an effective breaking ball to keep Groesbeck off balance most of the day.
The Bees (27-3) got an RBI single from John Tomasek to score Lane Ward for the game’s first run, and Tyler Burnett capped the their three-run first with a sharp two-out line drive up the middle off Groesbeck starter Memphis Waddle to plate John Tomasek and Alex Hoffman, who had reached on a single and a walk, respectively.
Waddle then hit Trey Ward with a pitch and was pulled after getting just two outs while facing seven batters.
Academy added to its lead in the second with RBIs from Darion Franklin and Lane Ward before Groesbeck (18-12-1) got a couple back with a two-out, two-run double by Braxton Hill in the bottom of the frame.
That was as close as the Goats got, though, as Academy all but put away the game with a five-run outburst in the fourth when they sent 10 batters to the plate, getting a two-run Tomasek single as well as RBIs from Burnett, Lane Ward and Trey Ward.
“I think being able to get 10 batters to the batter’s box just shows how locked in one through nine is in our lineup, and that we can believe in each other and trust that the next man’s going to get the job done,” said Vail, whose team moves on to next week’s area round to face either Whitney or Scurry-Rosser at a time and place to be determined. Whitney defeated Academy in two games in last year’s second round.
“Just having fun out there, just playing the game of baseball,” said Trey Ward, a sophomore who struck out 11 and scattered four hits in a complete game in his first playoff start. “The breaking ball was great today. When I got it over the plate, it was either a swing and miss or a ground ball. We didn’t have any pressure because we all know we can make the plays and we have a good team.”
The Bees, who won for the 12th time in their last 13 games, finished with 13 hits, paced by Tomasek’s 3-for-4 showing.
Three other Academy players had two hits apiece. Franklin, who had the game-winning RBI in Friday’s win, followed that with a pair of doubles, two runs and a walk Saturday. Trey Ward (2-for-3, double, RBI) and Burnett (2-for-4, two RBIs, run) also had multiple hits.
Bryan Dancer went 2-for-3 with two singles to lead the Goats.
Academy secured the run-rule victory with a two-out rally in the sixth that started with back-to-back singles by Burnett and Trey Ward. Burnett scored on a double steal — one of six stolen bases for the Bees — and Trey Ward was brought home on an RBI single up the middle by Kyler Smith.
Trey Ward sat down the Goats in order in the bottom of the sixth, sealing the win by nabbing Hill’s sharp liner back up the middle then throwing to first to double off Dancer.