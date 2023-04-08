JUSTIN — Salado fought, scrapped and clawed the entire way, refusing to give in to Stephenville’s relentless attack Saturday at Northwest ISD Stadium.
The Lady Eagles persevered through a scoreless first half during which they were outshot 12-1, through an early second-half deficit then through a barrage of Honeybees chances near the end of regulation after Salado’s Sydney Lange tied things at 1 with a penalty kick in the 77th minute.
In the end, though, it was Madyson Rosamond’s looping goal that traveled 22 yards across the left side of the box and found the top-right corner of the net as time expired in the first half of overtime that stood as the ultimate difference, lifting Stephenville to a 2-1 win in the Class 4A Region I girls soccer final.
“It was a tough one. The girls gave it everything they had. Any time you don’t win that last game, it’s tough,” said Salado head coach Michael Goos, who had his team in its second regional final in the last three years. “We came in ready to play and the girls played a really good game. So to walk off that field after playing well and to not get that win, it hurts.”
Despite a big gap in shots on goal (16-5) and time of possession then falling behind early in the second half when Ashley Perez lofted a high shot from about 25 yards out over the head of Salado keeper Fran Blancaflor in the 44th minute, the Lady Eagles simply refused to go away.
With barely more than 2 minutes left on the game clock and possibly its season, the fortunes turned for Salado (27-5). Lexi Rice was fouled inside the box, leading to Lange’s penalty kick that the sophomore neatly deposited into the left side of the net past a diving Maddie DeLoSantos to force overtime.
But not until after Blancaflor, who finished a busy day with 13 saves, pushed away two Stephenville shots and watched another sail wide right inside the final 48 seconds of regulation.
“I’m so proud of everyone here. We fought until the end. Everyone was tired and fatigued but we still kept on going. And even though we lost, we did our very best,” said Blancaflor, one of six seniors along with Evelyn Ackerman, Madelyn Schulz, Ashlyn Williams, Kennedy Anthony and Haley Piatak to close their varsity careers for Salado.
After Rosamond’s goal capped the first OT portion, the Lady Eagles stayed on the attack for much of the final 10 minutes. But Stephenville’s Mackenzie Gonzalez stepped in front of Rice’s shot inside the box to block it with her body early in the frame, and DeLoSantos later snared Skylar Gardner’s long shot from 30 yards out in the 96th for her fourth and final save.
After everything had settled, the Honeybees (24-0-1) held a 29-8 advantage in shots and 4-0 edge in corner kicks as they defeated District 5-4A rival Salado for a third time this season. They also won 2-0 on Feb. 14 and 3-2 on March 10.
“We expected we wouldn’t have a ton of chances, which is kind of what it was, and we knew we had to try to keep them at bay,” said Goos, who led the Lady Eagles to the state semifinals in 2021 and 2016. “You look at a lot of their games, two goals is kind of keeping them at bay somewhat. But at the same time, we only got one.”
After managing just one shot in the first 40 minutes, Salado increased its pressure slightly after falling behind, with Lange getting off a pair of long shots from 30-plus yards midway through the second half. But close looks were mostly hard to find for the Lady Eagles until the final minutes.
“They’re down a goal and they have to press for a goal. So they go ahead and kind of shift what they were doing to a little bit more attacking, and they’ve got some good forwards who can make it hard on you,” said Stephenville head coach Justin Rhodes, whose team has surrendered just nine goals this season. “So for us, it was a great outcome against a great team.”
The Honeybees, who last lost a match in the 2022 regional quarterfinals, maintained constant pressure throughout the first half to keep Salado’s bevy of defenders and Blancflor on their toes throughout.
The Lady Eagles proved up to the challenge, withstanding Stephenville’s 12 first-half shots — eight of which were on goal — to keep things locked in a scoreless tie at the break.
Blancaflor jumped, dived and reached in every direction to make six saves while Jill Taylor, playing right in front of her keeper, used her body to deflect a couple of Stephenville shots. Madalyn Serna also headed one away, and Cassie Vargas, Leyla Peralta, Reese Lange and others did their part to congest the box and make it as difficult as possible for the Honeybees forwards.
Blancaflor corralled her first save after Rosamond darted through traffic and fired a shot from the right side of the box in the 12th minute. Blancaflor then deflected away Valerie Vidal’s shot from the left side of the box in the 18th and dived on top of the ball as a Stephenville player pushed in for the rebound.
“These girls had an amazing season and this game doesn’t take anything away from that,” Goos said. “They have a lot to be proud of. This is a tough way to lose, but it wasn’t for lack of effort and it wasn’t for lack of the girls working hard every day. Sometimes you win and sometimes you don’t, but these girls had an amazing season.”