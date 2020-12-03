BELTON — By now, everyone is familiar with the precautionary procedures needed to navigate daily life during a pandemic. However, doing those things while also remaining competitive throughout the course of a college basketball season — well, that’s a hurdle whose height is still unknown.
There’s one thing for certain, though. Mary Hardin-Baylor’s teams are going to make a run at it.
“We are constantly talking to our players about being smart and being safe,” sixth-year Lady Crusaders head coach Mark Morefield said. “If you do what’s right, you’ll get to play. If you don’t, you won’t. It’s as simple as that.”
So far, so good for the Crusaders, who are off to a 2-0 start. Likewise, the Lady Crusaders seek their second straight win to begin the season when they host Arlington Baptist at 5 p.m. today in their home opener.
In what already was going to be an unprecedented campaign, many things are new for the Crusaders, including the roster, the head coach and his assistant.
Of the 20 players in the men’s program, only three — senior guards Byrale Carter and Darius Musa and senior wing Aedan Welch — have appeared in more than four games for UMHB. The vast majority of the roster is comprised of freshmen and transfers after many members of last year’s team exited during the offseason.
“They all had good reasons for leaving,” said first-year Crusaders head coach Clif Carroll, who spent five years building Sul Ross State into a consistent winner before taking the reins from longtime UMHB coach Ken DeWeese. “I don’t think anybody — except maybe one guy — left and didn’t have a good reason for leaving and a good spot to land.”
In fact, Carroll believes things can run more smoothly in his first year because he isn’t the only new member of the program.
“It’s easier to start clean when you’re building a culture. It’s not that there was a bad culture here, but it’s just different now. This is my culture,” said Carroll, whose top assistant is former UMHB standout Thomas Orr. “It’s almost easier that everybody is new and in the same boat. A lot of time when you take over a program, you fight guys who are saying, ‘Well, this is the way we’ve always done it.’ We haven’t had to do that because almost none of these guys know how it was done here before.”
Carter, a double-digit scorer two years ago before missing all but the first four games last season because of a wrist injury, has only three semesters of eligibility remaining and won’t play until mid-January in order to play a full season next year.
In his absence, the Crusaders got 56 points over two games from Josiah Johnson last weekend in non-conference victories at Hardin-Simmons and McMurry.
“Right now, I believe Josiah is one of the five best players in the league. Before it’s said and done, we may be saying he’s one of the best in (American Southwest Conference) history,” Carroll said of the 6-foot-1 sophomore guard. “The kid is special. He’s really good. I wish he was special defensively, but that will come. He’s young and he’s figured out how to get buckets, and we’ll teach him how to get in a stance eventually.”
The Crusaders have four non-conference games remaining — all on the road against fellow ASC teams — and a visit to Sam Houston State for an exhibition game before beginning league play Jan. 7 at Texas-Dallas. They play their home opener Jan. 14 against Louisiana College.
“It’s not ideal to face teams from our league in non-conference games, but it’s what we had to do this year,” Carroll said.
Next up for the Crusaders are two games next week in Richardson against Sul Ross State and UT-Dallas. Between now and then, they’ll take what they learned from their first two victories and try to take another step forward.
“We shot the ball better and rebounded the ball better than I thought we would last weekend,” Carroll said. “There’s a lot of little things we need to clean up, though.
“We had too many turnovers and gave up too many shots around the rim because we got tired. We have to get our legs under us and get in playing shape. We’re better now than we were Oct. 1. Back then, I didn’t know if we’d be able to finish a game much less win a game.”
Winning games has become the norm for the Lady Crusaders under Morefield, whose program was 76-13 over the last three years. They were in Massachusetts last March preparing for their second straight appearance in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament when the pandemic canceled everything.
“Nobody was happy about the way last year ended. We were in the middle of an 11-game winning streak, and nine of those wins were either on the road or at neutral sites. We were playing our best basketball of the season at the right time,” Morefield said. “I still feel bad for those seniors because I think we had a chance to get to the Final Four and compete.
“Our returning players are still bitter about it. We want to pick up where we left off last year because we didn’t get to end on our terms. That’s a big motivator.”
The Lady Crusaders’ next run at the NCAA tourney will have to be made without Kendall Rollins, Hannah Holt and Alicia Blackwell — guards, top scorers and primary leaders the last three years.
The work on the perimeter now falls to a committee of players that includes seniors Brooke Elliott and Madison McCoy and juniors Bethany McLeod, Alexia Martin and A’Lexiss Benton.
“Hannah, Alicia and Kendall were such strong personalities. Each of them wanted to be the one with the ball when the game was on the line,” Morefield said. “The group we have now wants to share the ball. They realize that it could be someone different every night who has the big game.
“I don’t know if we’re going to have a 15-point scorer on the perimeter. I think we’re going to have several players with seven or eight points.”
Sharing the ball should also lead to more touches in the post for junior Allaira Jones, who averaged 11 points and eight rebounds last season, sophomore Trinity Paeu and Taylor Kollmorgen — a graduate transfer from Houston Baptist who had a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds in her UMHB debut Tuesday night when the Lady Crusaders cruised past North Texas-Dallas.
That game was one of three on UMHB’s schedule against teams outside the NCAA — either NAIA or NCCAA — and the Lady Crusaders also hit the road Dec. 10 to face NCAA Division I Abilene Christian.
“In an abnormal year, this is a good situation. This is a great year for us to play NAIA teams and play Abilene Christian and not count it as an exhibition,” Morefield said. “This will help the confidence of our players and help us once we get into conference.
“We’re still a work in progress, and the rotation may tighten up as we go along. But it might stay the same, too, because we have such talented depth. That’s one big thing with this group is I think we have deep talent.”