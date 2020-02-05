Tarleton State seeks to take its success in NCAA Division II and keep it going as the Stephenville-based Texans transition into the Division I Football Championship Subdivision the next four seasons.
Texas-Permian Basin continues to build the foundation for a winning program as Odessa’s Division II Falcons prepare for their fifth season.
On Wednesday, the two programs bolstered their respective arsenals by signing talented Temple Wildcats players who are accustomed to winning.
Cornerback Roman Jackson and kicker/punter Adrian Guzman signed national letters of intent with Tarleton State, while four Wildcats signed with UT-Permian Basin: center Markel Carter, offensive guard Dakari White, running back Anthony Jackson and tight end Tyson Magana.
Those six were celebrated in Wednesday afternoon’s signing day ceremony at Wildcat Gym along with two Temple girls who finalized their commitments: volleyball player Paysee Crow with Arlington Baptist University and track runner Kezeagia Johnson-Harris with Neosho Community College of Chanute, Kansas.
Roman Jackson, a two-year starter, emerged as a dominant defender during his senior season, grabbing seven interceptions to help the Wildcats go 8-3 and earn a share of Temple’s first district championship since 2015.
He joins a surging Tarleton program that went 16-0 in Lone Star Conference play from 2018-19. Coach Todd Whitten’s Texans reached a Division II third-round playoff game in 2018, then started 11-0 last season. Jackson looks forward to developing with defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Marcus Patton.
“It’s definitely a work in progress with the moving-up stage, but I can tell they have a good work ethic,” he said. “Coach Patton, he’s a pretty outstanding dude. He’s straight-up with you. They want me to cover and shut down that side of the field.”
Guzman’s strong right leg lifted Temple’s special teams. The second-team all-district punter drilled dozens of kickoffs for touchbacks and made a 43-yard field goal in the Wildcats’ first-round playoff loss at Longview. Guzman considered offers from Texas-El Paso and Texas State, but quickly embraced the opportunity to compete for all three kicker/punter positions and also study civil engineering in Tarleton’s recently upgraded facilities.
“When I visited Tarleton last week, I really loved the place,” Guzman said. “Plus, I know someone who’s going there.”
Tarleton State is beginning a four-year transition into the FCS (I-AA) level and will play an independent schedule of FCS and D-II opponents, including hosting UT-Permian Basin on Sept. 19. The Texans cannot compete for conference championships or make postseason appearances from 2020-23.
First-team all-district left guard White drew UT-Permian Basin’s interest at a summer camp and then got Temple’s ball rolling by committing to coach Justin Carrigan’s Falcons on Sunday after a weekend campus visit that included fellow three-year starter Carter.
“I was the first one to commit. It felt like home down there,” White said. “I made the decision, and I told them I wouldn’t be going without my brother Markel. They offered him while we were there. We’re a duo.”
Carter said UTPB’s interest increased after he sent his game highlights.
“(Recruiting) was going slow at first. I had basketball, so I wasn’t putting all my effort into it,” Carter said. “Dakari told me to start reaching out more.”
UTPB is 10-34 through four seasons, but Anthony Jackson said the prospect of raising the Falcons’ profile is appealing.
“Nothing’s been done there. They’re basically a new program,” he said. “You’ve got to make history.”
Magana, a first-team all-district selection this past season, might attempt to play baseball at UTPB. His biggest take away from the Falcons is how the coaching staff seemed invested in their players.
“I like how the coaches respected everybody and knew who everybody was. It’s a great atmosphere.”
Anthony Jackson and his fellow UTPB signees plan to share driving duties on those long trips between Temple and Odessa, extending their close bond.
“I’ve been living with Tyson since seventh grade, so once he committed and they got Dakari and Markel, I was like, ‘That’s what I need right there,’” Jackson said. “So the 5 hours away, that’s not going to bother me.”