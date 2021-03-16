Whether it was the nervousness associated with a rivalry game or the strong wind blowing in from center field Tuesday afternoon, Kaylee Jordan didn’t have her best stuff during a first inning in which she gave up a run on two hits, a walk and a wild pitch.
Once the Belton pitcher settled in, though, it was mostly smooth sailing for the Lady Tigers.
Jordan didn’t allow a hit through the middle five innings and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh, helping Belton to a 3-1 victory over rival Temple at Tem-Cat Field.
“We were all just getting settled in as a team in the first few innings. I think it was just the nerves of the Temple-Belton rivalry,” Jordan said. “I knew we were going to pull through.”
She worked all seven innings in the circle for the Lady Tigers (5-8-2, 2-2), giving up four hits and a walk while striking out seven batters and hitting three.
The Tem-Cats (6-10-1, 0-4) scratched out their lone run in the bottom of the first. Chloe Prentiss led off with a single to left, advanced to second on Abby Hannon’s sacrifice bunt, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Cameryn Stewart’s sacrifice fly to center.
Temple’s only base runners through the middle five frames came in the third, when Hannon and Stewart were hit by pitches.
“I feel like we weren’t being aggressive enough. We need to do a better job of what we know how to do, which is take better at-bats,” Tem-Cats coach Le-Net Franklin said. “We have to make sure we execute offensively when the situation is right.”
After five of their first six outs were recorded on fly balls or pop-outs, the Lady Tigers started hitting the ball on the ground and tied it in the third when Bryce Bourland singled to right-center, moved to third on Mia Garza’s base hit to left and came home on Jacci Myers’ single to center.
Belton took the lead for good in the fourth when Paige Nunes reached on a fielder’s choice, and courtesy runner Aizlenn Canava stole second before back-to-back singles by Tristyn Barton and Bourland.
The final tally came in the fifth on Nunes’ infield single that drove in McKenzie Drake, who led off with a single before consecutive bunts from Myers and Kaylee Rodriguez.
“Getting the ball on the ground is something we’ve been working on all year. Belton has always been a powerhouse hitting team, but every year it’s a little different,” first-year Lady Tigers coach Rachel Reekstin said. “We have to figure out what kind of team we are and how we hit the ball.”
Temple threatened in its last at-bat, loading the bases with two outs when Nadia Frausto reached on a fielder’s choice, Tiara Robinson singled to left, and Prentiss was hit by a pitch. Belton escaped unscathed when Chelsea Hill hit a pop-up on the infield, and Robinson was ruled to have interfered with the Lady Tigers’ ability to make the play.
Frausto went the distance in the circle for Temple, giving up 11 hits — all singles — and a walk to go with two strikeouts.
Bourland was 3-for-3 for Belton, and Myers and Bethany Sherwood had two hits apiece.