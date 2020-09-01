SALADO — When the Troy Trojanettes struggled and dropped the opening set to Salado, they put the match in the hand of their playmaker — and she delivered.
Graycee Mosley had 26 kills, and the Trojanettes rallied to top the Lady Eagles 18-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-15 in a non-district contest Tuesday night.
“They wanted redemption really bad because we swept them last year,” Mosley said of Salado. “So them taking the first set probably gave them motivation, but it gave us motivation, too.”
The Lady Eagles (5-7) started strong, going on a 9-0 run in the opening set — highlighted by three aces by Reece Preston — to get early separation in the match. On the other side of the net, Mosley and the Trojanettes (9-1) struggled to find their form and were down 13-5.
Things began to change when Mosley, who usually attacks from the left side, stayed on the right and placed a powerful spike between Salado defenders.
“For some reason, that kill changed the energy,” Mosley said. “Our entire team cheered, and that changes the energy when the entire team cheers.”
The kill wasn’t enough for the Trojanettes to take the set, but it was enough to change the momentum for good.
Mosley had four kills early in the second, helping Troy go on a five-point run for an 11-6 lead on the way to tying the match.
In the third, her two early kills — combined with an ace by Kaycee Cavanaugh and a block by Raylee Poff — helped Troy build a 6-2 lead before Salado tightened the gap to 10-5. The Trojanettes then went on a 10-0 run to take control, and the Lady Eagles were plagued by hitting and communication errors the rest of the match.
Lainey Taylor and Haleigh Wilk led Salado with six kills apiece. Cavanaugh added 11 kills for Troy.