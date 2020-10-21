BELTON — It may have taken a last-minute touchdown run on offense and a game-ending interception on defense for Belton to secure its first win of the season, but the Tigers continued to show improvement as they wrapped up a three-game road trip with a victory to open District 12-6A play at Leo Buckley Stadium last week against Killeen.
First-year Belton head coach Brett Sniffin described his team’s defensive effort as “awesome,” as the Tigers recorded three interceptions, held Killeen to 12 first downs and 52 yards rushing, and had four sacks in picking up not just the district win but one that snapped a three-game losing streak.
Now, after proving they are capable of putting together four quarters, the Tigers’ test becomes how they respond a week after registering a win — something they haven’t had to face this year.
“I think we found out who we are and who we want to be as a football team,” Sniffin said. “I think anyone who saw us at the Georgetown game and hasn’t seen us for three weeks will hopefully see a tremendous amount of improvement Friday. Now, the challenge is how can we handle a little bit of success. We got a win, so now let’s see if our egos have gotten too big. Do we revert back to some bad habits or do we keep on doing the right thing to win?”
Some of those bad habits emerged last Friday against Killeen, as Belton (1-3, 1-0) turned over the ball five times and lost a 26-9 third-quarter lead after the Kangaroos tied the game at 26 in the fourth quarter.
Senior Ruben Jimenez and the Tigers got the ball back with 3:36 remaining, and the dual-threat quarterback led Belton 51 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute remaining.
Junior defensive back Trent West intercepted the Kangaroos’ final pass to secure the victory, which also was Sniffin’s first with the program.
“When you give up a kickoff return for a touchdown, throw multiple interceptions and fumble the ball, it’s hard to stop your opponent,” Sniffin said. “Once again, we’re still a work in progress just like any other team at this point in the year.”
Belton has the opportunity to clean up its harmful, self-inflicted tendencies Friday as the Tigers host Copperas Cove. The Bulldawgs (1-3, 0-1) come off a loss against Temple last week in which the Wildcats posted 511 yards and limited Copperas Cove to 188 yards in a 55-21 decision.
“I think they’re better than what their record indicates. They’re going to come out guns blazing because no one wants to put themselves in an 0-2 hole,” Sniffin said. “Then for us, our goal is to still win a district championship. We’re going for 2-0, so that means we’re going to give all we have to keep winning. It’ll be a good matchup from that standpoint.”
Similar situations
Belton and Copperas Cove share a mutual non-district opponent so far this season, both losing to Georgetown earlier this year. The Tigers fell to the Eagles 36-27 in their season opener. Georgetown beat Copperas Cove the following week, 38-14.
The results offer little insight into this Friday’s game, according to Sniffin, who believes that both teams have improved drastically since those Georgetown encounters.
“If we knew who we were at the time, it might have been a factor. But we didn’t know then,” Sniffin said. “People like to look at that and use it as a measuring stick, and it may be, but to me, it’s not. We were trying to figure out who we were and (the Bulldawgs) were trying to figure out who they were, too. We’re both better than we were when we played Georgetown.”
Like Belton, Copperas Cove welcomed a new head coach this season. Jason Hammett leads the Bulldawgs and was faced with learning a new roster and trying to implement a new system all while the restrictions of COVID-19 limited his ability to meet with his team.
Good to be home
Belton returns to Tiger Field on Friday for the first time since its season opener. The Tigers logged 766 miles of travel over the last three weeks after playing in Round Rock, Midland and Killeen.
While the road trips started to feel eerily normal, the Tigers did find answers while visiting each opposing stadium. Now that they’re back in Belton, Sniffin said they have a better understanding of their team identity.
“We’re a ball-control team. We try to run it and then hit you with the pass when we can to try to keep our defense off the field,” Sniffin said. “When our defense is playing well, they’ll force punts and turnovers that will set up our offense with good field position. That’s who we are and who we want to be.”
By the numbers
The Tigers average 25 points and 383 yards per game. Jimenez — who did not play against Lee two weeks ago — leads Belton with 516 yards and six touchdowns passing, and has 333 yards and four touchdowns rushing in three games. Senior running back Maurice Reed has a team-high 525 yards rushing and a pair of TD runs. Senior wide receiver Kanyn Utley has 212 yards receiving and leads Belton with 20 receptions, including one for a touchdown. Junior tight end Bryan Henry has 15 catches for 214 yards and a pair of scoring receptions.
On defense, Belton has allowed 31 points and 313 yards per game to opponents. Senior linebacker Joe Sniffin and junior linebacker Sam Ramirez lead the Tigers with 24 tackles each. Senior defensive end Malik Jackson has 22 tackles — including six for losses — and senior safety BJ Thompson has 19 tackles. Jackson leads Belton with 2½ sacks and junior defensive lineman Braxton Haynes has 1½ sacks in two games.
Junior defensive backs Aaron Bain and West have two interceptions. Joe Sniffin had an interception returned 18 yards for a touchdown last week.