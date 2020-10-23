A stiff breeze, the temperature down in the low 50s and Temple revved up in midseason form.
Yeah, sounds like fall really has, most definitely arrived.
For the third straight week, the Wildcats defense dropped its yards-allowed average, the offense again got a major boost from junior running back Samari Howard, and Temple used a score-at-will second quarter to pull away from District 12-6A foe Bryan, 44-7, on Friday night.
“We really clicked on all cylinders. We played as a team and everybody had a blast tonight,” said Temple receiver Luke Allen, who caught a 9-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter then was crowned homecoming king at halftime. “We came out here and did what we’ve been working on.”
What Temple (4-1, 2-0) had worked on all week was finding ways to produce a 48-minute total package once game night arrived. What that looked like in Friday’s victory was 481 yards of offense to 124 yards allowed (69 yards rushing, 55 passing).
The Vikings (2-1, 1-1) scored their lone TD — a 25-yard catch-and-run by running back Tason Devault — with 9:09 left in the fourth quarter.
Howard finished with 122 yards and two touchdowns rushing on 19 carries and added two touchdowns receiving to give him seven TDs over the last two outings.
Temple quarterback Humberto Arizmendi finished 9-of-15 passing for 243 yards and four scores, the two to Howard (29 and 43 yards) and one apiece to Tr’Darius Taylor (45 yards) and Allen.
“We just played a full 48 minutes as a team,” Temple linebacker Taurean York said.
Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart agreed — almost.
“That’s as close as we’ve come. I still don’t think we’ve played our best football. We played really well at times, and we had some breakdowns at times. But I was really proud. That was the first time I think we put 48 minutes together effort-wise and attitude-wise,” Stewart said.
Howard’s 3-yard touchdown run — four plays after Temple’s second drive of the contest was kick-started by AJ McDuffy’s 50-yard reception — provided the only points in the first quarter, which included two Bryan punts sandwiched around Taylor’s fumble and ended 6-0 in favor of the Wildcats.
Temple had the blustery wind at its back in the second quarter, and the shift in direction ushered in a whirlwind 12 minutes for the home team.
Howard took Arizmendi’s screen pass untouched 29 yards for a TD that made it 13-0 after Aaron Wagaman’s PAT at 6:51 of the second. O’Tarian Peoples then jarred the ball out of the grasp of Devault, and Eric Shorter pounced on the loose ball to set up the Wildcats at the Vikings 45-yard line.
The speedy Taylor atoned for the earlier turnover on the next snap, adjusting to Arizmendi’s pass and essentially back-pedaling the remaining 5 yards into the end zone to lift Temple ahead 20-0.
Bryan’s second fumble in as many offensive snaps — this one on an errant pitch from quarterback Malcom Gooden — turned into Howard’s 1-yard TD run and a 27-0 advantage.
Allen’s scoring reception with 1:42 before halftime capped Temple’s 5-minute, 28-point burst, and the Wildcats took a 34-0 cushion into the locker room.
Howard’s 43-yard TD catch on Temple’s first possession of the third made it 41-0. Wagaman’s 25-yard field goal to start the fourth upped it to 44-0 before Devault’s touchdown.
“I was proud of the way they played,” said Stewart, whose team plays Thursday against Harker Heights in Killeen. “We have to keep that workman mentality. I told them before the game, champions and successful people are obsessed with improvement. So there’s some stuff to improve on and we’ll take a good, hard look at film. But, yeah, couldn’t be prouder of how hard those kids played.”
TEMPLE 44, BRYAN 7
Bryan 0 0 0 7 — 7
Temple 6 28 7 3 — 44
Tem — Samari Howard 3 run (pass failed)
Tem — Howard 29 pass from Humberto Arizmendi (Aaron Wagaman kick)
Tem — Tr’Darius Taylor 45 pass from Arizmendi (Wagaman kick)
Tem — Howard 1 run (Wagaman kick)
Tem — Luke Allen 9 pass from Arizmendi (Wagaman kick)
Tem — Howard 43 pass from Arizmendi (Wagaman kick)
Tem — Wagaman 25 field goal
Bry — Tason Devault 25 pass from Malcom Gooden (Nico Bulhof kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bry Tem
First downs 11 20
Rushes-yards 30-69 38-238
Passing yards 55 243
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-22-0 9-18-0
Punts-average 8-41 3-33.6
Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-1
Penalties-yards 9-75 8-85
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bryan: Devault 9-26, Gooden 11-20, Du’Wayne Paulhill 7-11, Tate Schneringer 2-9, Bulhof 1-3; Temple: Howard 18-122, Jalen Robinson 5-58, Bryce Langrum 5-36, Mikal Harrison-Pilot 3-19, Thomas McVade 2-10, Arizmendi 5-4, team 2-(-11).
PASSING — Bryan: Gooden 9-19-0-54, Bulhof 1-3-0-1; Temple: Arizmendi 9-15-0-243, Harrison-Pilot 0-3-0-0.
RECEIVING — Bryan: Hunter Vivaldi 2-15, Devault 2-7, Schneringer 2-5, De’Marion 1-10, Isaiah Rodriguez 1-10, Alex Kalaaouze 1-8; Temple: AJ McDuffy 2-94, Howard 2-72, Taylor 1-45, Ke’Andre Smith 2-21, Allen 1-9, Harrison-Pilot 1-2.