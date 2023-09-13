BELTON — During three straight wins to start the year, Belton has gotten the job done in distinct fashions.
Special teams shined in the season opener, the Tigers buckled down through a fourth-quarter flurry by Brenham in Week 2, and turnovers ruled last Friday in Huntsville.
There also were common threads, including quarterback Reese Rumfield and the offense’s third- and fourth-down success rate, as well as the production of Belton’s defensive front.
That is where head coach Brett Sniffin said the team’s late-game confidence starts — with the veteran trio in the trenches.
“Rushing three, dropping eight and being able to do that with pressure, that says a lot for (starting linemen Bryson) Sauceda and (Ethan) Ash and (Ethan) Arendall,” the fourth-year Tigers coach said. “We finished the last three games with the defense making the stops on fourth down, up by a score, and they have confidence in themselves that they’re going to make plays in that situation.”
Belton’s defenders were front and center in the most recent triumph over the Hornets, which was sparked by three fourth-quarter fumble recoveries, the last of which led to a go-ahead 30-yard TD strike from Rumfield to Rayshaun Peoples on a fourth-and-7 with less than 2 minutes remaining.
Sauceda, Sam Shepard, Wyatt Butler and Glenn Slaton each pounced on Huntsville second-half cough-ups to push the Tigers back from deficits of 14-7 and 21-14. Arendall also had a sack, hurry and one of four pass break-ups as the Tigers sealed the outcome by forcing three incompletions on the Hornets’ final four-play drive.
“Having three defensive linemen that can get after the quarterback without having to blitz helps out a lot because we can drop eight in that situation, and they have nowhere to go with the ball,” Sniffin said. “And that’s really given us an advantage in all three games that have finished that way.”
While all of the Tigers’ wins have been by six to eight points, last week’s seven-point deficit entering the fourth marked the first time Belton trailed in the last frame. It gave the Tigers a chance to see how they would respond.
“They were not fazed being down going into the fourth quarter,” Sniffin said. “I didn’t see anybody hanging their head. I think they all knew that we we’re going to get it done, and we did.”
Belton (3-0) now hopes to extend its hot start, and will get another unique test by hosting San Angelo Central (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. It will be the Tigers’ final non-district tune-up before kicking off the 11-5A-II calendar with a date at Pflugerville next week.
The challenges the Bobcats present begin with their size. Being a 6A program, their depth could provide an advantage. Central also brings a pass-first, spread offense unlike one Belton has seen, which will require the Tigers to be sound in their coverage.
“It’s a great challenge for us to see this type of offense before we go into district,” said Sniffin, whose team dropped a 35-12 road decision to Central last year. A win this time around would give the Tigers their first 4-0 start since 2009.
“They make you defend from sideline to sideline, from end zone to end zone. They make you defend the whole field,” Sniffin continued. “And they have such a system, that they know where to put the ball and where to distribute it based on what you’re doing. So we have to kind of shake things up a little bit and not do the same things over and over again.”
Quarterback Christian English is a dual threat for the Bobcats while senior Jayvion Robinson had a pair of rushing touchdowns in a 53-45 loss to Abilene Cooper last week, when Tyree Brawley, Colton Hill and Alex Lindsay (two) each caught TD passes. Sniffin said Belton’s top priorities will be sure tackling and staying in front.
“We’re going to do everything we can to stay up top and play everything downhill, put some heat on them and tackle them hard,” the coach said. “Hopefully get some of those turnovers.”
Offensively, the Tigers will again look to try to mix up their looks and hopefully continue the success on late downs. Though Belton had its least amount of third-down success last week (3-of-12), it converted 3-of-6 fourth downs and still has a 47-percent rate (17-of-36) on third downs this year.
“We’re going to do what we do, but then hopefully when we find out what they’re willing to give us and then exploit that,” Sniffin said. “So there’s a little feeling-out process sometimes about that, but when we figure it out, we hope to be able to take advantage of it.”
Despite their up-and-down start, the Bobcats haven’t had trouble scoring points. They are averaging 35.7 per game (while surrendering an average of 40), and are coming off a season-high last week. Belton, by contrast, is scoring 30 per game while giving up 22.7.
“They’re going to give us everything they can,” Sniffin said. “It’s going to be just like the last three games. It’s going to be a dogfight until the end.”
News and notes
Belton was plus-four in turnover margin last week after staying even (2-2 and 0-0, respectively) the first two games. … Butler and Kegan Sherwood had eight tackles apiece to lead the Tigers. On the season, Butler’s 31 stops pace the team. … Rumfield’s (43-of-80, 686 yards, eight TDs) four touchdown passes were a season-high and doubled his total. … Peoples caught a TD pass for the third straight week. … Tight end Diego Coleman caught Belton’s first two touchdowns against Huntsville, the second of which tied things at 14-14 late in the third when he went airborne and made an athletic catch on a play during which he also drew a flag for interference.