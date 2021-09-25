BELTON — The first 26 installments of the American Southwest Conference’s biggest rivalry featured almost everything — upsets, routs and last-second victories. Perhaps none of them topped the 27th meeting between Mary Hardin-Baylor and Hardin-Simmons on Saturday, when the Crusaders staged a second-half comeback that will be remembered by both programs for a long time.
Top-ranked UMHB dug out of a 28-7 halftime hole with 27 unanswered points then used senior safety Jayden Smith’s interception at its 3-yard line with 38 seconds remaining to finish off No. 6 Hardin-Simmons in stunning fashion for a 34-28 victory at Crusader Stadium.
“I don’t ever remember us having a comeback of this proportion because we were getting physically whipped, and we had to come back and change that,” UMHB coach Pete Fredenburg said.
The comeback began as soon as the Crusaders stepped out of the tunnel after halftime, and it consumed all 30 minutes until the final whistle blew.
Playing with a heightened sense of urgency and vigor, UMHB took the second-half kickoff and marched 63 yards in six plays — the last of which was Kyle King’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Jordan.
With the Crusaders defense matching the offensive unit’s sense of urgency and stonewalling the Cowboys for all of the third quarter, UMHB kept clawing back.
Six plays after Jefferson Fritz’s punt return to the HSU 31, King rolled to his right and delivered a 5-yard dart into the chest of tight end Connor Mullins in the back of the end zone to cut the gap to 28-21. And when wide receiver Romello Cook out-wrestled a defender in the end zone to grab a 7-yard King pass with 2:57 left in the third, it was suddenly knotted at 28-all.
“We stayed real calm at halftime and said, ‘Guys, this is either going to make us or break us,’” Fredenburg said. “It obviously made us.”
The Crusaders had a chance to go out front 5 minutes into the fourth but were stopped on fourth down at the Cowboys 35. After another HSU punt 2 minutes later, UMHB was back in business at its 20-yard line.
A 30-yard run by Kenneth Cormier and a 27-yard King pass to Jordan helped move the Crusaders inside the red zone, where King and Jordan hooked up again on a 14-yard TD completion for UMHB’s first lead of the night with 6:06 left to go.
Following the Crusaders’ failed extra-point attempt, the Cowboys still had life and marched all the way to the UMHB 22 before Smith jumped in front of Kyle Jones’ pass intended for Rae Millsap near the sideline at the 3, snagged the ball and got a foot down inbounds to seal it.
“I saw (Jones) looking at (Millsap) on my side so I just stayed there,” said Smith, a Killeen Ellison product. “He looked at him the whole way down, so I just went for it and caught it.”
It was a stunning turn of events following a first half that was dominated by the Cowboys from the opening kickoff to the halftime horn.
The Cowboys went 74 yards in eight plays on the game’s first possession, taking a 7-0 lead on Gaylon Glynn’s 7-yard TD run. UMHB answered immediately — aided by three consecutive unsportsmanlike penalties by HSU — with King’s 27-yard throw to KJ Miller in the right, front corner of the end zone, but the Crusaders did little else well in the rest of the half.
King’s fumble deep in HSU territory preceded the Cowboys’ 11-play, 91-yard march that was capped by Kolby Youngblood’s 33-yard scoring run through the middle of the defense on the first play of the second quarter.
UMHB running back Aphonso Thomas fumbled 1½ minutes later, and Kevi Evans got open down the middle to haul in Kyle Jones’ 24-yard TD throw on the very next play for HSU’s 21-7 advantage.
The Cowboys widened the gap to 28-7 with 6:54 left in the half after punter Cody Harral eluded fourth-down pressure and ran 8 yards to keep their drive alive. On the next snap, running back Myles Featherston was under wraps by a gang of defenders near the line of scrimmage but suddenly emerged from the pile to sprint 65 yards to pay dirt and further stun the homecoming crowd.
By the time the teams went to their locker rooms, HSU had totaled 282 yards and converted four of seven third-down chances, compared to UMHB’s 135 yards and 0-for-4 performance on third down.
The Crusaders finished with 435 yards — including 92 yards rushing from Thomas, 90 from Cormier, King’s 208 yards passing, and Jordan’s six catches for 101 yards — and limited the Cowboys to only 90 yards after halftime, 52 of which came on HSU’s final possession.